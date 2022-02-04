‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Talks About His ‘Next Step Forward’ in Update Video

Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown had plenty of good news to share in his latest video update on Instagram. After a difficult period of adjusting to living alone in his cabin home, things finally seem to be looking up for the former reality star.

Earlier today, Brown posted his newest video which spoke to the many positive steps he was taking in his life to ensure that he has a successful and happy life. One of these steps was to apply for a Social Security card, which is the “next step forward.”

“Hi friends I hope everyone is doing well out there I’ve had a excellent couple of days here 🙂 check out what my friend gave me today! :),” Brown captioned the video. “Also I want to thank y’all guys for all your support, you really make a difference for me friends :).”

In the video, the Alaskan Bush People alum told his followers, “Yesterday, I got back my Social Security card application. It’s in the mail. Two weeks, I’ll have my card. And that’s going to let me advance a lot of things in life. It’s the next step forward.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Shows Off Hand-Me-Down Bike

Only an Alaskan Bush People star would have a friend with a name like “Bear Claw Mike,” and according to Matt Brown, that’s who gifted him his used bike. Apparently, Bear Claw Mike was more than happy to part with the bicycle because he knew that Brown would take good care of it and use it often.

The bike has a vintage style to it and seems to have a bit of rust, but the Alaskan Bush People alum didn’t mind. In fact, he seemed to prefer the worn look of a well-loved bike. Despite the older frame, the cycle had new aluminum wheels and five speeds. So, really, Brown got the best of both the modern and vintage worlds with his new ride. But that’s not to say that the two-wheeler couldn’t use a bit of TLC. Brown stated that he needed to oil up the gears and chain and tighten up the brakes.

Speaking of brakes, the Alaskan Bush People star was excited to report that his bike had its own unintentional “anti-theft” system. According to Brown, the brakes work in reverse of how modern bikes function. Usually, the left brake stops the front wheel, and the right brake stops the back wheel. On this one, though, the functions are switched. So when an unsuspecting bike theft clutches the right brake, they’ll flip themselves over the handlebars – a feature Brown found out about the hard way.

Guess he can ditch that bike lock, now.