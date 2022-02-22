‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Says the Winter Weather ‘Is Like Playing Jumanji’

First came the blizzard, now driving winds – next Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown might have to dodge a few animal stampedes!

Recently, Brown has been dealing with some perilous weather conditions near his northern California home. It seems he can’t get a break between the snowstorms and blistering winds. Brown is currently working to fix up an old truck that he purchased, but for the time being, he has to use his bicycle to get to the closest grocery store in Loomis. Otherwise, the Alaskan Bush People star has to hunker down in his home, which isn’t too hard, considering his family roots.

Still, with the extreme winter weather, Brown can’t help but feel he’s landed himself in the middle of a Jumanji board. In his latest video on Instagram, he described how he had to pedal against the wind in both directions from the store, even while biking downhill.

“The wind has really picked up here,” the Alaskan Bush People alum told fans. “I almost feel like I’m playing the board game Jumanji, and every time I roll the dice, a new thing comes out after me because before it was the blizzard. Now it’s the wind.”

Hopefully, Brown is good at solving puzzles.

Unfortunately, this also means that Brown will have to reschedule his journey to Mount Chopaka in Washington that he had previously planned for this week.

“It’s supposed to be like this and be really cold through this week,” the Alaskan Bush People alum shared. “I want to, before the snow melts off and it’s still winter, go adventuring in the winter. However, I want to be safe at the same time.”

In the meantime, Brown plans to spend a cozy week inside, passing the time with “movies and cooking and staying warm in the house,” but as we know, any member of the Alaskan Bush People family can only lounge around before opting for a more productive activity.

For Matt Brown, that means creating videos to help other followers facing addiction.

According to Brown, he’s working on putting a few new videos on his YouTube channel. One will even feature a graph that helps illustrate the changes in brain chemistry an addict experiences during recovery.

The Alaskan Bush People star has been building his presence on YouTube for the past three years. In each new video, Brown shares a new aspect of his personal experiences in rehab and the aftermath of his breakthrough. Subjects range from coping mechanisms to cognitive processes that he has found helpful. And, every now and then, he’ll through in a fun clip or two about life hacks or home crafts.