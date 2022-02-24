‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Shares Snap of Son Eli With ‘His Ewok Friend’

Lately, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown and his oldest son, Elijah, have been on a Star Wars kick, bingeing on all the movies and memorabilia.

In between watching the flicks, Noah has been slowly decorating his house with Star Wars characters and props. Earlier today, he snapped a photo of Eli in front of a banister with a wooden bear carving. On top of the bear’s head, the Alaskan Bush People star placed a Chewbacca mask. And the young fan didn’t look too amused.

“Eli and his Ewok friend,” Noah captioned the photo.

Before you say it – we know. That’s not really an Ewok. As Star Wars fans know, Chewbacca is from the Wookie species, not Ewok. It’s a common mistake to make. Both Ewoks and Wookies are quite furry and well-loved by the Star Wars community.

That minor mistake aside, it seems the two have become true-blue, die-hard fans of the franchise.

Earlier this week, the Alaskan Bush People star and his son were practicing their skills with their lightsabers. Both father and son opted for green sabers, meaning that they are proud Jedis. And from the looks of Eli’s moves, he’s a “Force” to be reckoned with.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Shares Adorable Story From Watching ‘Star Wars’ with Son

Eli’s Star Wars obsession first began last Saturday when his Alaskan Bush People star dad decided to put on all of the franchise’s films. Not surprisingly, Eli was instantly hooked.

“So Eli and I have been watching a Star Wars marathon (yes I am a huge Star Wars fan) and Eli is loving it, during the Podrace in episode 1 Eli was actually yelling at the screen ‘GO ANNIE GO!!!'” Noah shared on Instagram.

“And it was so cute,” he continued. “After Eli and I watched episode 1 and episode 2 we started the Clone Wars cartoon and we are currently on season 5 and he is having so much fun that after watching season 4 episode 6 (Nomad Droids) Eli turned to me and said ‘Daddy I like robots, can we fix a robot’ ( he says fix when he means make) and I told him ‘of course kiddo, it has been a long time since I made a robot and I would love to make one with you’ (yes this was a dream come true for me) then a few days later I found this picture of a trash can, so I showed Eli and his face lite up and he asked ‘is that our robot Daddy?’ And I told him ‘yes, yes it is’

so now I think I have a design in mind for our robot.”

The Alaskan Bush People star teased that there was more to the story. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing some photos of a makeshift droid unit soon.