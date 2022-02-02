‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Speaks Out After Running Experiment to Check ‘Bullying’ on Her Posts

Online bullying is more prevalent today than it ever has been. Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown ran an experiment on her Instagram page to prove just that.

If you are reading this story, there is a good chance that you also use social media. Whether you have an account on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or another platform, social media is everywhere. Everyone has a voice. But not everyone uses their online voice for good — just ask Rain Brown, the youngest of the Brown siblings.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to post about a bullying experiment she conducted on her profile. She poses in one photo with her new sister-in-law, Raiven, at the wedding of her and Bear. And in another photo, she is sticking her tongue out taking a selfie. She noticed that the types of comments she was getting were way different.

“Please read: today I would like to talk about something serious,” Rain begins her post. “I ran a experiment after the response I got after pictures of me at my brothers wedding was posted, so I posted just a normal selfie I took and sent to my friends, obviously it was met with a very different response, the negative comments were raised by 85% let’s think about that for a second.”

You can see the two photos down below:

“Now before my comments get flooded with ‘don’t pay haters any attention’ I have to say truly it doesn’t bother me at all,” the Alaskan Bush People star explained. “I only have one person to impress and his name is Jesus, but as for others I do think this is something we need to talk about.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Actress Sticks Up for People Being Bullied

Bullying may not affect Rain Brown the same way it does other people. With that said, she knows that some people can truly take those negative words to heart.

“There are grown people and young girls and boys on here that it DOES bother,” she said. “I don’t believe in bringing light to uncomfortable situations, such as bullying, because someday it will be said to someone that is hanging on by a thread, and that one word could be enough to end their life.

Meanwhile, Rain hopes that her little experiment can open the eyes of both sides.

“So, if you’re someone that has been bullied, I hope you take me as example and learn to love yourself anyway, ” she said. “Because you just as you are, are beautiful and I love you. And if you’re reading this and you are someone who bully’s I hope my words touched you in some way and you learn to love others and yourself as you should.”