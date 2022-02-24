‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Is ‘Having a Blast’ for Son River’s Birthday in Heartwarming Video



Little Alaskan Bush People star River Brown is almost two years old, and his parents, Raiven and Bear, are taking every opportunity to celebrate.

Earlier today, Raiven posted photos from their getaway in honor of their son’s big day at the Great Wolf Lodge. River’s doesn’t technically turn two until March 9, but the tot didn’t seem upset that he was celebrating his birthday early. In the post, the Alaskan Bush People star posted a couple of clips of her and River racing down the big waterslides. Raiven had to hold little River a bit higher so that he didn’t get water in his face. The almost-two-year-old also splashed around with his dad by the sprinklers.

Once dry, the Alaskan Bush People family then headed to the rides. There, River hopped in a revolving ducky ride, dressed in corduroy overalls. From the look on the tot’s face, this had to be one of his favorite places.

“Having a blast for rivers second birthday,” Raiven wrote in the caption, “although it’s not until March 9th! We wanted to make sure we had time to go and quarantine to do something on the actual day with family.”

See the adorable videos and photos here.

A Look Back at the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star’s First Birthday

With such a huge milestone approaching, the Alaskan Bush People parents have to be reminiscing about River’s last birthday. And who could blame them? River always seems to be a bubbly and smiley kid. No matter what they end up doing, the tot always looks excited and energetic.

Of course, his first birthday was no different. During his big day, River wore a cute little bow tie with matching suspenders and diaper. The little Alaskan Bush People star was covered head to toe in blue and green frosting after diving into his cake.

Not surprisingly, his mom felt a bit sentimental about the significant moment in her son’s life.

“In a few short hours I will have a one year old! I am so sad and so happy to have a healthy one year old. I feel like time has slipped away in a second. You make me so very proud and you have given me the most wonderful gift of being a mommy,” Raiven shared. “You amaze me every day with how far you have come how big and strong you are. You are the happiest baby I have ever met always full of smiles. We are so blessed to have such a wonderful son! I hope each year brings you more happiness than the last. Happy birthday River… I will be taking a social media and phone break to spend the day with my little man!”

Check out the photo here.