‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rhain Brown Shares Adorable Pic of Sleeping Son With His Favorite Characters

Alaskan Bush People stars Noah and Rhain Brown can’t get enough of their sweet little boys who are growing up way too fast. The young parents have two children together, almost three-year-old Elijah and four-month-old Adam. In the past, the two have said that they want three children, but for now, they seem completely content with the two little angels they have at home.

Earlier today, the Alaskan Bush People couple shared a few photos of their sons during naptime, and they are just as adorable as ever. The first one featured little Elijah, all tucked in with his favorite toys surrounding him.

“How can you tell what characters Eli is currently into?…. He takes them with him for his nap,” Noah captioned the sweet photo.

Beside the sleeping Alaskan Bush People tot was a Paw Patrol stuffed animal, stuffed Spider-Man and an Iron Man action figure.

The second photo was of baby Adam, who slept peacefully in his mother’s arms. Apparently, the babe was sucking his thumb before he dozed off.

“Why are sleeping babies SOOOO cute!!” Rhain asked in the caption.

The couple also took another photo of Elijah earlier this week when he fell asleep on one of his doting parents’ laps. The couple captioned the picture, “Wow I really miss being able to take toddler naps.”

How Did the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Parents Meet?

With how much Rhain and Noah are featured on Alaskan Bush People, you would think that we’d know all there is to the couple’s history. But the show hasn’t covered the adorable meet-cute story behind their relationship.

On August 15, 2016, the Alaskan Bush People parents met while both were visiting in Hoonah, Alaska. Soon enough, the two became a couple. Almost exactly one year later, Noah popped the question while the two took a sunet hike in Juneau. According to In Touch Weekly, Noah even designed Rhain’s engagement ring by himself. Two years after the couple met, they tied the knot.

“We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” Rhain announced to People at the time. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant. I figure that if we just keep up what we always do, which is having a really good work ethic and working long and hard, then when the baby is born, it will grow up seeing exactly what a real family can accomplish.”

The two have come a long way since that fateful day in 2016, and no doubt, they’re thankful for every step they’ve taken together.