‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown Captures Incredible Pic of ‘Wolf Moon’

Who better than a member of the Wolf Pack to capture a photo of last night’s wolf moon? Alaskan Bush People star Bam Bam posted a breathtaking photo of a night sky that is sure to make anyone howl.

To most, a wolf moon might not appear to be all that special. In actuality, it’s really just the first full moon of the new year. But what makes this lunar event so remarkable is the legend behind it. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Native American tribes believed that they could hear the wolves cry from hunger when the first full moon rose over the horizon. Other names for the wolf moon include the Ice Moon, the Moon after Yule, the Old Moon and the Thaipusam Festival Moon.

The Alaskan Bush People family has always paid special attention to the traditions of both Alaskan natives’ and Native Americans’ traditions, so it’s not surprising that Bam waited for just the right moment to snap a photo of the moon.

Take a look.

Will the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Attend the Lunar Eclipse?

The wolf moon isn’t the only significant lunar event that will happen this year. On May 16, the entire country will be able to see a lunar eclipse. There have been a couple of partial lunar eclipses in recent years, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a full lunar eclipse when the moon passes through the center of Earth’s shadow. The result is a deep red moon which is why the lunar eclipse used to be called a blood moon in many cultures. Some Native American tribes even believed that the moon was wounded and in need of care, according to Newsweek.

The rare celestial event seems to be the perfect excuse for the Alaskan Bush People family to grab a few blankets and hang out under the stars while the moon turns red. And with Bam’s photography skills, it’s sure to be a can’t-miss event.

And, after all, Bam’s siblings already like to howl together.

Bam Bam Shows Off More Photography Skills

Bam’s photography skills don’t end with just images of the sky. He’s also focused his lens on more Earth-bound subjects, like a pair of winter birds called dark-eyed juncos. Two of these tiny songbirds perched on a bare branch, one staring inquisitively at their admirer.

The Alaskan Bush People star managed to capture a hint of the winter scenery in the background, further accentuating the birds’ stark black feathers. The feathered friends are just a couple of the many animals that Bam has photographed recently. He’s also posted plenty of photos of the family’s cattle and ducks.