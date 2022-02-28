‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown Stands Water Side in Throwback Photo

Even though the Alaskan Bush People family spends most of their time in the mountains, we can’t forget that the sea is also a huge part of their lives. Earlier this week, the oldest sibling on the ranch, Bam Bam, reminded us that you can take the family out of the sea, but you can’t take the sea out of the family.

Back before the Alaskan Bush People settled into their “Brown Town” homestead, they were sea-dwellers. The family of nine (plus one dog named Mr. Cupcake) lived on their family boat named The Integrity. They ate lots of seafood and gathered at the little table in the kitchen for each meal. Their home was the horizon, and the waves rocked them to sleep each night. And while that might sound like tight quarters for such a large family to live in, with close proximity comes even closer relationships.

Needless to say, Bam Bam looks back on these times with favor and sometimes misses his days on the water. That’s what led him to post this “Old photo throwback” in which he added the hashtag, “#borntobeatsea.”

In the picture, the Alaskan Bush People star with his typical long locks leaned against a pillar below a pier with a pair of waders on his feet. He gazed out towards the sun as the water lapped against a few barnacle-and-rust-covered ships in the background.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Also Discusses His Past

While Bam Bam reminisces about happy family memories, his older brother Matt decided to talk about more sensitive moments in his past. Recently, the Alaskan Bush People alum decided to focus on how anxiety has affected his life and how he has learned to cope with the condition.

On Instagram, Matt posted two separate videos that touched on different aspects of his experiences with anxiety. In the first, the Alaskan Bush People star discussed his personal triggers, including too much caffeine.

“If I’ve had a couple of cups of coffee and something happens or I remember something I should be doing and it turns into that negative or nervous energy, I’ll eat something. Like a good snack, and basically, what that does, it absorbs that caffeine in my system,” Brown explained.

Meanwhile, in the second video, Matt shared how keeping a healthy sleeping regimen can help combat feelings of anxiety.

Of course, anxiety is different for everyone and can surface in a multitude of capacities. However, Matt’s intention was to at least help some who experience the condition in similar ways as him.