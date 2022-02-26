‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety ‘Over the Years’

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is speaking out about a topic that hits close to home for many Americans — anxiety.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety is the most common mental disorder, affecting approximately 40 million adults in the U.S. population. However, it’s not entirely a black and white issue. Matt Brown says that anxiety can show itself in a lot of different forms.

“Or at least that’s how I’ve experienced it,” he said in his latest video on Instagram. “Because anxiety for me in the past could be that really worried feeling about the outcome of something. And that built up, extra energy that I simply couldn’t find an outlet for.”

Nowadays, though, when the Alaskan Bush People actor feels anxiety, he feels it in the form of “I have to go do something.”

“Lots of times when I make plans to go adventuring or something like that, if the time limit gets pushed or something I wind up getting kind of anxious and I get this real energy like I have to do something. What I have done in my recovery, is to find a way to have a routine that lets me get out of that energy or harness that energy in another direction. Like going on a bike ride or exercising.”

Former ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Watches His Caffeine In-Take

Matt Brown says that he is very conscious of his caffeine intake because he’s found that it simply makes his anxiety symptoms worse. Because on top of that extra energy in his brain, he’s also adding the stimulant of the caffeine into his system, and that ramps it up.

“If I’ve had a couple of cups of coffee and something happens or I remember something I should be doing and it turns into that negative or nervous energy, I’ll eat something. Like a good snack, and basically, what that does, it absorbs that caffeine in my system.”

Brown says that’s exactly why he likes having a routine. It helps him stay “out of his head.”

“My day has several different courses throughout my routine. I have the general everyday stuff where I get up, I make my bed, I take a shower, I shave, I might sweep the floor, do last night’s dishes. And then other parts of my routine are like going down to the store in Loomis to have lunch. Or I might go visit one of my friends.”

That last part is important, according to the former Alaskan Bush People star. He says that it’s important for humans to have those social interactions.

“Without that eye contact and stuff, humans actually start to get in our heads too much. It brews a sense of catastrophizing and anxiety. Even talking to people over the computer or over our phone also really helps.”