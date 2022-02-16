‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Glams Up Like a Barbie Doll in New Photo

It looks like “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown is a literal Barbie girl in a Barbie world!

In a recent Instagram post, the 19-year-old television personality gets all dolled up, literally, while sporting a stunning pink ball gown. And I must admit, the leafy background really goes well with the colors in this photo. If Hollywood decided to make a live-action Barbie movie, Brown is the person to call. Now, all that’s missing is the tiara.

Rain Brown’s caption reads, “What I wanted to be when I grew up vs. me now. Dreams do come true.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Sticks Up For People Experiencing Bullying

Rain Brown a little experiment she created on her Instagram. Earlier this month, she posted two photos of herself side by side to her Instagram then later compared the comments.

The sad truth is that bullying still continues today, whether online or in person. Like millions all over the world, you may use Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or even TikTok. Although these social media platforms might be fun to use, they’re also a bully’s main target for harassment.

According to Merriam Webster, cyberbullying is “the electronic posting of mean-spirited messages about a person (such as a student) often done anonymously.” Unfortunately, this is a bully’s most convenient source of harassment. It allows them to hide behind their screen names and anonymous messages. Rain Brown is one of the many people in the public’s eye to experience this type of abuse.

The “Alaskan Bush People” star took to Instagram to discuss the comments left under her posts and noticed the negative comments had only increased.

“Please read: today I would like to talk about something serious,” Brown’s post begins. “I ran an experiment after the response I got after pictures of me at my brother’s wedding was posted, so I posted just a normal selfie I took and sent to my friends, obviously it was met with a very different response, the negative comments were raised by 85% let’s think about that for a second.”

‘Alaskan Bush People:’ Rain Brown Doesn’t Pay Haters Any Attention

Rain Brown continued her post by bravely ignoring any negative attention from haters. She also hopes her experiment opens the eyes to the way people are viewed differently on social media.

“Now before my comments get flooded with ‘don’t pay haters any attention,’ I have to say truly it doesn’t bother me at all. I only have one person to impress and his name is Jesus, but as for others I do think this is something we need to talk about.”