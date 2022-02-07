Alec Baldwin Is Filming His First Movie Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin seemed to be in a cheerful mood in a video he posted to social media on Sunday. The actor is returning to work for the first time since the “Rust” tragedy. Alec Baldwin mistakenly shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust” in October. The project has since been abandoned.

Baldwin shared a video on social media last week from an airport opening up to his followers about how difficult it is to leave his family at home when he travels. He revealed he was traveling for work, but kept further details to himself. In the video shared on Sunday, Baldwin detailed his experience walking through a town in England.

According to reports, he’s shooting for an upcoming film, “97 Minutes.” The film follows a hijacked plane that will crash when it runs out of fuel.

Alec Baldwin in High Spirits While Traveling Abroad

“I’m in this little town,” Baldwin said in the video. “Whenever I come to places like this whenever I travel away from the US, I look at little places like this.”

“I think, ‘What would it be like to live here? What would it be like to be a kid and this is your home?’ I grew up in a pretty big suburban town on Long Island, residential Long Island. And I never thought ‘I gotta get out of here, I would go to Hollywood’ or that bulls—. When I got older, I thought I would go to college and study this or that.”

“I see I’m walking down this little street in this little town and I see little kids and some teenage boys. This is their home. Trying to have fun, stay out of trouble, get into trouble. I just am always touched because it’s the same everywhere.” He later added, “It’s nice to get out of the US and see how things are different and the same. It never ceases to amaze me.”

Baldwin Says His Family Matters Most

Baldwin looked to be in a great mood despite troubles when he first landed. The 63 year old actor told his followers about how his driver’s car was stolen when he arrived in the UK. It seems being back to work has lifted his spirits significantly.

In a different video he shared on social media before he flew out, Baldwin claimed that he’s turned down jobs over the past few years in order to spend more time with his family. “I don’t have anything else in my life that matters to me, I don’t have anything that even remotely matters to me,” Baldwin said of his wife and kids.

He later added, “In the last seven years, especially the last five years, I work minimally and that’s been a problem, I probably need to work more regardless.” He encouraged his followers to cherish the time they have with loved ones and reminded his family of how much he loves them in the video.