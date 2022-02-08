Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Halyna Hutchins’ ‘Horrible’ Passing

Actor Alec Baldwin recalled the tragic accident that cost cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her life on the set of Rust.

“I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working,” Baldwin said in a video on Instagram. “We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to and I’ve said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you’re supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I’ve ended up doing? It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21st of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”

In the tragic accident, Baldwin fired the gun that killed Hutchins, unaware it had actual live ammunition. The criminal investigation surrounding her death is ongoing. Even so, Baldwin is back to filing a new project once again.

“I may still even find that hard to say,” the actor continued. “I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months and movies are nearly always the same. Everybody’s young compared to me, especially an independent film where there are good people. There are very good people but everybody’s chasing all the good people and a lot of the best ones get gobbled up by projects that have more money.”

He then praised the work ethic on the set of his new film.

“Everybody’s young and they work hard,” he added. “The crew of movies are hardworking people. On their feet all day in an unheated building all day, I might add. The building had no heat and it was a tricky day to try to get everything done. Many, many independent films now can get tricky in terms of getting them done. The amount of work you have and the time you have are definitely not in sync.”

After Rust, Baldwin Discussed Importance of Family

Additionally, Baldwin went on to describe how much he missed his wife and children while filming. His family has been at the forefront of his posts since the Rust incident.

“I miss my kids,” said Baldwin I miss my Carmen. She’s so funny. I miss them all and I miss every one of the. I’m so blessed that way. All my kids are so unique. I guess everybody who has a lot of kids feels that way. You can’t get over how different they are. They’re so different. My kids are so different.”

He is a father to six children with current wife Hilaria. In addition, he and ex Kim Bassinger have one daughter, Ireland.

“I’ve got to be here for a few more days and then who knows what the future will bring. I hope good things then I get to go home and see all my little people and one big person, well she’s not very big. She’s not big at all. She’s kinda tiny but I like her,” he added.