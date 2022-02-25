Alec Baldwin Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Telling Lies’ Amid ‘Rust’ Lawsuit

Since the tragic event that took place in October, Alec Baldwin’s life continues to invade the spotlight.

As the world has come to know, the “Boss Baby” actor is under fire after accidentally firing a prop gun, killing one and wounding another. Although the actor claims to be unaware of the weapon’s true intentions, the victim’s family filed a lawsuit.

However, according to the New York Post, a New Mexico prosecutor claims that the actor may have fired the shot that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins without pulling the weapon’s trigger. This is also similar to what Baldwin stated during his interview with ABC in December.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin said.

Since more recent news, the actor posted a screenshot of a cryptic message on Instagram relating to a Buddhist belief about lies and honesty.

The post reads, “In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies. It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others, and not to use it only to benefit only ourselves.”

As expected, Baldwin received several different reactions in his comments. Considering the actor’s phone battery appeared to be close to death, a couple of IG users felt the need to point that out. “Alec charge your phone! Playing roulette with the battery that low lol.”

Other social media users thanked the actor for sharing these words. “Truths. Thx for sharing.”

Another viewer shared how the saying in the post relates to another religion’s teachings. “Believe it or not, this is an Islamic concept too. Speak kindly or stay silent is a prevalent principle.”

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is ‘Angry’ Alec Baldwin Denied Responsibility in First Interview Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

In the heartbreaking events that cost cinematographer Halyna Hutchins her life, her husband is finally speaking out.

The Hutchins family filed a lawsuit on February 25 against Baldwin and others involved with the film. They claimed that “reckless” behavior and cutting costs led to the cinematographer’s death. However, Baldwin denied accusations that the set was unsafe.

On Thursday’s Today show, Matthew Hutchins spoke with Hoda Kotb in his first on-camera appearance since his wife’s passing.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins stated. “But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

After seeing Alec Baldwin speak about Hutchins’ death, Matthew grew infuriated towards him.

“Watching him I just felt so angry,” Hutchins admitted. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

At Outsider, we offer our deepest condolences to Matthew and the rest of their family.