Alec Baldwin Says Returning To Set for First Time Since ‘Rust’ Shooting Is ‘Strange’

Lately, Alec Baldwin’s life hasn’t been as glamorous as the average celebrity’s. After his involvement in the death of “Rust” director of photography, the light shining on him has since darkened.

Since all of the legal issues surrounding the aftermath, Baldwin returned to set as an actor for the first time in almost four months. In a short video posted to his Instagram. In the video, the actor looks back on his first day of filming the independent film.

“We had our first day today, which is always … tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to. Maybe I said this before, but you go to work and you forget what you’re supposed to do. I just was like, ‘What do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense I ended up doing?’ It’s strange to go back to work.”

Alec Baldwin later mentioned the last time he worked on set. Likely, the worst moment of his life. While filming “Rust,” Baldwin discharged a prop firearm. However, the gun contained live rounds which accidentally killed cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The investigation into the tragic event by the Santa Fe Police Department is still active.

“I haven’t worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. I still find that hard to say. But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months,” Baldwin continued.

Alec Baldwin Praises the ‘Hardworking’ Movie Crews

Alec Baldwin went on to acknowledge how hardworking nature of the crew of the film he’s working on. He also discussed the conditions of his current film.

“They’re very hardworking, on their feet all day in an unheated building, I might add,” he said. “The building had no heat. It was tricky to try to get everything done. Many, many independent films now can be very tricky in terms of giving the amount of work you have from the time you have are definitely not in sync.”

Alec Baldwin Misses Family While Away Filming New Film

Since the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust,” actor Alec Baldwin has likely been leaning on his family for support. In the video on Instagram, he goes on to remind his family how much he misses them and that he’ll be home soon.

“I miss my kids,” said Baldwin. “I miss my Carmen. She’s so funny. I miss them all and I miss every one of them. I’m so blessed that way. All my kids are so unique. I guess everybody who has a lot of kids feels that way. You can’t get over how different they are. They’re so different. My kids are so different.”

The 63-year-old actor is a proud father to seven children and the lucky husband to second-wife, Hilaria Baldwin. No doubt Alec Baldwin’s family is all waiting for the day he returns home.