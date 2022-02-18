Alec Baldwin Returns to Podcasting Amid ‘Rust’ Lawsuits

Alec Baldwin is returning to podcasting for the first time since the “Rust” tragedy. However, it’s not what you might expect.

Baldwin has hosted his “Here’s the Thing” podcast and radio show for the past 10 years. However, new episodes came to a halt after the tragic shooting incident on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” last October. According to the production company behind the ‘cast, “Here’s the Thing” will return from hiatus “soon.”

In the meantime, the 63 year old is returning with a scripted true crime podcast called “Art Fraud.”

The show dives into a story around a historic New York art gallery. The infamous Knoedler Gallery scandal cost tens of millions of dollars, and eventually caused the collapse of the venue.

The director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University shared his thoughts with FOX News. “The kind of thing he’s doing with this fraud podcast is very, very much in a genre that is really popular,” said Robert Thompson. “Matter of fact, the first podcasts to really break through were these true crime kinds of things.”

Podcast Popularity is On the Rise

He also added that as more Americans work from home, the general popularity of podcasts increases. But after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust,” uploads of new episodes of Baldwin’s more well-known podcast stopped.

“Given the gravity of the ‘Rust’ situation, the first thing that Alec Baldwin does after that, you want to make sure it can’t be really in any way be tasteless, or that you could read something into it that could comment upon the ‘Rust’ [incident],” Thompson said. “I think a true crime show like this is probably a fairly safe bet.”

Even though Baldwin is currently part of a criminal investigation, the subject of art fraud is far removed enough from the New Mexico disaster.

“I don’t think you want to have a true crime thing about a shooting,” he added. “That would be a totally different situation.”

Critics Say Alec Baldwin Knows ‘What He Can and Can’t Get Away With’

Baldwin’s long term project, “Here’s the Thing,” focused on well known artists and politicians. The 63 year old invited these guests for “intimate and honest conversations.”

“It’s a smart move for him pragmatically and artistically,” said movie critic Christian Toto.

Toto added, “He knows what he can and can’t get away with, and he knows where he can protect himself and protect his image. And also, he’s putting his talent forward again.”

It seems like a smart move for Baldwin. True Crime is insanely popular, especially in the podcast world. Additionally, the fact that the show is scripted protects the actor from enduring harsh criticism from audiences.

“I think he would get tough questions, potentially, but I think that a Joe Rogan, if he were to engage in interviews, would get much harder questions,” Toto said.