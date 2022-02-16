Alec Baldwin Posts ‘Everything is Going to be Alright’ Video Amid Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin hopped on Instagram to share with his followers that “Everything is going to be alright.”

The post comes as the investigation surrounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of Baldwin’s film, “Rust,” continues. Hutchins family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, as well as others involved with the film.

The lawsuit names Baldwin because he is “inseparable” from the case, according to Rachel Fiset. Fiset works for the LA-Based law firm Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman. However, the case does not directly involve her.

“Alec Baldwin is inseparable from this incident on the set of ‘Rust,” she told FOX. “Not only was he the shooter and the closest association with the ‘cause’ of her ‘wrongful death,’ but he is also a big-name producer. In those roles, it is almost inescapable that any negligence or recklessness shown on the set will be tied to him.. If not legally, then professionally and reputationally.”

Others named in the suit include armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. The suit also calls out numerous production companies and producers. The suit accuses them of not following correct protocols to align with industry-standard guidelines for firearm use on set. Lawyers operating on behalf of the late Hutchins’ husband and son filed the suit.

Attorney For Alec Baldwin Says the Actor Continues to “Cooperate”

Additionally, the suit intends to hold those responsible for “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” that led to Hutchins’ death, accountable. The family is suing for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses. Additional expenses are not yet determined.

Baldwin’s attorney responded to the suit, emphasizing that Alec Baldwin continues to “cooperate” with authorities in the investigation surrounding Hutchins.

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false,” attorney Aaron Dyer told FOX.

Multiple Lawsuits Surround ‘Rust’

“He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’… Meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise,” the statement continued.

“This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use,” it concluded.

An important medic on the set of “Rust” has also filed a lawsuit against the movie’s producers and several crew. Cherlyn Schafer claims she can no longer work after her experience on set. Baldwin is not mentioned as a defendant in Schafer’s lawsuit.