Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Anything’ Other Than Family in ‘Very Sad’ Video

Alec Baldwin shared a vulnerable video with his Instagram followers on Friday night.

The 63-year-old actor shared a reflective 6-minute video of himself venting from the airport. He announced he was traveling for work. However, he did not disclose where he was traveling or the exact project it may have been for. In the video, he shared with his followers how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and children when he travels.

“Settling into my least favorite place…an airport. Getting ready to do my least favorite thing…travel alone. I have only one purpose in this life. And I count the minutes until I get back to it,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram.

Baldwin shared in the video, “I am at the airport and I am about to go on a trip to go do a little job and I am, as I often am, miserable. I’m very sad whenever I leave my family.”

Alec Baldwin Reflects On How Much His Family Means to Him

The actor, who made headlines for his involvement in a fatal incident on set of his movie “Rust” last October, confessed he hasn’t been getting much rest. He attributed his appearance to his stress and lack of sleep.

In the long-winded clip, Baldwin went on to talk about the decision he and his wife Hilaria made to have six children. Baldwin also shares a daughter with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

“I don’t think you make the choices we’ve made without having an abundant clarity of wanting to have a lot of kids,” Baldwin said. Out of the six kids the actor has at home, the oldest is eight years old. Baldwin remarked in the video that to him, it’s still “unbelievable.”

“I don’t have anything else in my life. I really don’t have anything else in my life that matters to me on that scale, and I really mean that. I’m not asking anyone to pin any medals on me but I just haven’t done anything else in my life that even remotely means anything to me,” Baldwin continued.

Star Still Under Investigation For ‘Rust’ Shooting

He opened up about the fact that over the last few years he’s chosen to minimize his time working in order to spend time with his family. He urged his viewers to “cherish the time you have” with family.

“I hate to leave my family. I’m turning down jobs I think I shouldn’t do because I hate to be away from my kids. I hate to be away from my wife and kids. I’m on my way to go on a trip and leave my family – it’s not that long – but I hate it. I really hate it,” the “Will & Grace” star added.

However, he wrapped things up by sharing that he feels lucky to come home to his children.

“Hug your kids and love your kids and make every day count,” Baldwin said in the video.

Alec Baldwin’s video comes the same day that The Boulder International Film Festival announced he would be featured at the event as a “Special Guest Programmer.” Many commenters criticized the decision to include Baldwin, pointing out his involvement with the “Rust” shooting. The criminal investigation surrounding the death of Halyna Hutchins is ongoing. Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on “Rust” last year when she was mistakenly shot and killed.