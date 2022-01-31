All the Artists Who Removed Their Music from Spotify After Neil Young

Recently, singer-songwriter Neil Young asked “other artists and record companies” to “move off the SPOTIFY platform and stop supporting Spotify’s deadly misinformation about COVID.” Since then, many other big names have had a lot to say.

On Wednesday, Young removed his songs from the popular streaming service. Unless Spotify agreed to cut ties with controversial podcast host, Joe Rogan. Rogan drew criticism after dishing out conspiracy theories about COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. When Spotify refused to drop Rogan, Young dropped his music from their platform.

Neil Young expressed his thoughts on his website. “Spotify represents 60% of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world. Yet my [record label] stood with me, recognizing the threat the COVID misinformation on Spotify posed to the world — particularly for our young people who think everything they hear on Spotify is true. Unfortunately, it is not.”

Young has not protested alone as other artists followed his lead. 78-year-old Joni Mitchell announced the removal from her music from Spotify, calling Rogan’s theories “lies.”

His protest sparked gossip that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and several popular music groups will be next to take a stand.

With all the latest news, healthcare professionals and Spotify users released a statement discussing concerns about the pandemic. They even published the Spotify rulebook in hopes that it will assist users in understanding how Spotify approaches content on their platform.

More Artists Stand With Neil Young

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek released a statement discussing the matter.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time. We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike. That doesn’t mean that we always get it right, but we are committed to learning, growing, and evolving.”

Before a number of artists chose to stand behind Neil Young, Joni Mitchell became the first. In her statement, she recalled her decision to stand with Mitchell and the medical community. She also cited that the lies being spread are costing people their lives.

In her open letter signed by hundreds of doctors and medical professionals, she warned them of Rogan’s podcast.

On January 29, Bruce Springsteen’s lead guitarist, Lofgren, announced the requested removal of his music from Spotify. He also encouraged Spotify artists, and listeners to stand with him and Neil Young. In other words, “pick up your sward and start swinging!”

Before bestselling author and researcher Brené Brown left the platform, she signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform. Although her tweet did not specify her reason for leaving, it’s suggested she chose to stand being Neil Young.