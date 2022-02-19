‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Gives Look at Incredible New Bikes He’s Building

American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. is giving fans a pretty sweet behind-the-scenes look into a couple of new bikes he’s working on.

If the name Paul Teutul Sr. looks familiar to you, there is probably a good reason for that. Teutul Sr. is the founder of the Orange County Choppers, a manufacturer of custom motorcycles. Not only that, but he is also the main star in the reality TV show, American Chopper. He first appeared on the series with his sons Paul Teutul Jr. and Michael Teutul. It officially premiered on CMT back in 2013.

Teutul Sr. first began building custom bikes after being inspired by some that he saw in various movies and on the streets. He was owning and working at a fabrication shop called Orange County Ironworks at the time. But he left there and founded Orange County Choppers in 1999. Shortly after, he and his son, Paul Jr., were building and selling custom bikes.

If the American Chopper star’s official Instagram account is any indication, Teutul Sr. doesn’t appear to be slowing down. On Friday, he posted a picture from his shop of a couple of custom bikes that he’s working on.

“This is 2 of 3 bikes we r building for a company named Rolling Plains Construction,” Teutul Sr. said in the post. “Great company, really great people great to b hands on again.”

It seems like the company Teutul is building the bikes for, Rolling Plains Construction, is pretty excited about it. They left three fire emojis in the comments.

Even the official Orange County Choppers account stopped by to leave a comment.

“Heck yeah! @rollingplainsconstruction_” they said.

Another fan left a message saying, “Loving the springer front ends brother!”

Son of ‘American Chopper’ Star Shared a Sneak Peek of His Bike Build

That’s right, folks — even though Paul Teutul Jr. and his dad don’t build custom bikes together anymore, it’s clear that they are both hard at work in their own respective shops.

On Friday, it was Paul Teutul Sr. sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of his current build. Meanwhile, just a couple of months ago it was his son doing the same thing.

“Sneak peek of the mock-up stage for one of my current builds #RollingChassis #CurrentlyBuilding #NewProject” Teutul Jr. captioned an image from December 6.

As you can clearly see from Paul Teutul Jr.’s photo, the bike build didn’t have much to it at the time. Safe to say that he’s made a lot of progress since December and we can’t wait for him to share another update.