‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutal Sr. Tributes Two Fallen Police Officers: ‘Never Forget the Sacrifice’

American Chopper star Paul Teutal Sr. recently showed his respect to the two fallen NYC police officers. In his tribute, he said we will “never forget the sacrifice.”

NYC detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora tragically lost their lives in the line of duty recently. Paul Teutul Sr. recognized their sacrifice and took to Twitter to illustrate his respect for them. Saying to never forget their sacrifice, he tells them to rest in peace while sharing a Facebook post for Blue Lives Matter – NYC.

We will never forget the sacrifice these brave officers made to keep us safe.

God bless Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera.

Rest In Peace. 🙏https://t.co/js0auIZSw0 https://t.co/fSWxYsa043 — Paul Teutul Sr (@paulteutulsr) February 10, 2022

“We will never forget the sacrifice these brave officers made to keep us safe. God bless Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. Rest In Peace,” the tweet reads.

22-year-old Jason Rivera and 27-year-old Wilbert Mora were killed during a domestic violence call in Harlem. Rivera passed away that night, shortly after the shooting. Though authorities rushed Mora to the hospital and she held on for several days, he sadly passed away as well.

The Facebook post Paul Teutal Sr. shared talked about how several organizations came together to bag shirts to honor the fallen detectives. “In just over 1 week, these 3 organizations have raised $56,000 which will be split evenly among both families,” it reads. Furthermore, it directs readers to the official website where you can show your support as well. “To purchase a shirt visit WWW.BLUELIVESMATTERNYC.ORG. Please allow approx. 1 month for delivery due to large volumes.”

Rivera and Nora both served in the 32nd Precinct. The headquarters there happen to be on the same block as the shooting, less than a quarter-mile away.

Retired Detective Raises Money for Rivera and Nora Through Clothing Business

Many have come forward to show their support for Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. One of those happened to be a retired detective who raised money for them through his clothing business.

Andrew Liakos spoke to Fox & Friends recently about his business, Midnight Platoon Clothing. Liakos made a memorial tribute line dubbed “Fidelis Ad Mortem,” which is a Latin phrase meaning “faithful to death.” The line honors both fallen officers. In the interview, he acknowledges them both and talks about the effort he put into the line.

“I put a lot of work into it,” Liakos admitted. “Along the years I’ve learned all the different brushes in Photoshop. I’m a perfectionist and these two men, they deserve everything I had to give. A lot of other companies will take a batch off the website, but we basically shade everything by hand and make sure everything is perfect.”

Despite the success and recognition the company is now receiving for its efforts, Liakos said it’s about remembering Mora and Rivera. “We’re just in mourning right now. We’re basically, all as one law enforcement profession, faithful to the city of New York to keep New Yorkers safe.”