‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Declares ‘It’s Time to Build’ on Awesome New Bike

As the founder of Orange County Choppers and star of the hit show American Chopper, it’s safe to say that motorcycles are Paul Teutul‘s greatest passion. Over the years, Paul Teutul has brought to life some truly incredible custom bikes – and recently announced that he’s at it again.

The chopper-style motorcycle guru took to Twitter to share an image of himself working on his newest creation. Teutul writes, “Design time is over, time to BUILD!”

As Senior has built some of the most incredible bikes on the road today, we have no doubt that his new build will be a stunner. American Chopper fans are of this opinion as well.

In the comments beneath the post, fans shared their love for the American Chopper star and his amazing builds. One writes, “I have always loved your builds…can’t wait to see it done.” Another shares the heartfelt message, “When I was a kid watching your show I loved watching the design process. It helped lead me to an even deeper love of creating.”

Paul Teutul Jr. Shares Father’s Work Ethic in Custom Bike Creation

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and though Paul Teutul Jr. doesn’t share his father’s creative style and vision, he does share Senior’s work ethic and passion for custom bikes. And like his father, the owner of Paul Jr. Designs frequently posts updates on his unique builds.

In a recent Instagram post, Paul Teutul Jr. writes, “Sneak peek of the mock-up stage for one of my current builds” beneath an image of a custom rolling chassis.

Teutul Sr. isn’t the only one with dedicated fans. Though Paul Teutul Jr. left American Chopper back in 2008, fans keep up with him and his builds to this day. In the comments of the post, fans share their admiration and beg the reality TV star to come back to the small screen.

One fan writes, “Come back to TV! Love your fabrication skills”. Another says, “Get back on TV. Miss you, guy. Seen every show.”

The idea of an American Chopper revival is popular among fans, but after the 2020 special, “American Chopper: The Last Ride,” it seems that that chapter of the Teutul’s lives is closed. Thankfully, the turmoil between the father/son duo seems to be behind them as well. And, thanks to social media, American Chopper fans can still enjoy regular build updates from both Teutul Jr and Sr.