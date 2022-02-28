‘American Idol’: Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions on Show

It isn’t often that American Idol gets a legacy act quite as big as this one. Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of Aretha Franklin auditioned for the singing competition show.

This was a real treat for those watching. But, it was also a rollercoaster ride for the singer and those watching at home. Grace came in with a rendition of Killing Me Softly, the Lauryn Hill version. It was a good try. However, you could tell the young 15-year-old was nervous. She didn’t have that confidence that more mature and experienced singers have on the show.

Standing in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie is not easy. Especially with the weight of your legendary grandmother on your mind and shoulders. Grace performed as well as she could in the moment. And, Katy asked to hear something else.

So, in a second effort, the young Franklin pulled one of her grandma’s classics. Ain’t No Way. This one was better, and the pop star helped her out a bit to get into those upper notes. It just seemed like she wasn’t fully ready. Check it out below.

Lionel Richie was a friend of the late Aretha Franklin. So, the American Idol judge had a tough choice to make. Luke Bryan said that the performance just lacked substance really. She needs to “add command” is how the country singer diagnosed her performance.

Katy Perry was all in on Grace, though. She said that she saw “stardust and sparkle” on the singer. And gave Grace a yes to move on. So, it came down to “Uncle” Lionel as he called himself. Knowing what Aretha might have said and what he felt was best for Grace in his heart, he had to say on.

Except it wasn’t a traditional American Idol no.

‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Says to Go ‘Backwards’

There are moments when the American Idol judges are torn on a talent. They just don’t know what to do. Advance them and hope they turn out? Or just say, sorry, better luck next time. This moment was big. Lionel Richie was honest and open with Grace and had her smiling by the end of things.

“I think the best thing for you in life is to take a shot at going backwards,” the iconic singer said. ” Go back and get a running start and come back at this again.” While this answer was pretty well-received from Grace, Perry couldn’t stand it.

The pop star was sure that Grace should go through. However, I think we will hear more from this young singer in years to come. If American Idol judge Lionel Richie is behind her, who can stop her? So, will she come back in the future? If the show continues, why not?