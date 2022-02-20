‘American Idol’: Jimmie Allen Joins as Mentor in Season 20

Earlier this week, country superstar Jimmie Allen announced that he’ll be a mentor on the newest season of “American Idol.”

The long-time singing competition now runs on ABC, an affiliate of Disney. Allen made the announcement from Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, with Minnie Mouse waving and twirling in the background of the announcement video.

At the end of the 10-second clip, which Allen shared on Twitter, the new “American Idol” mentor said, “Cannot wait for you guys to see the talent they have in store for you.”

And we can’t wait to see how Allen mentors these “American Idol” hopefuls. He’ll be joined by pop superstar Bebe Rexha as well. You might recognize Rexha from her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line in the song “Meant To Be.”

Hey y'all, Jimmie Allen here. I'll be a guest mentor on @AmericanIdol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @DisneyAulani . Hope y'all are as pumped as I am for this year's talent.

Allen and Rexha will fill the “American Idol” mentorship role for DJ Bobby Bones. For the past four seasons, he’s helped contestants out as a mentor. But he can’t return for Season 20 due to contract obligations and conflicts with another show he’s working on.

You can catch the latest season of “American Idol” in just one week, on Sunday, Feb. 27. It’ll air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with host Ryan Seacrest set to return. We’ll also see celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie back on our screens.

‘American Idol’ Finalist Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

Caleb Kennedy, an “American Idol” finalist from last season, was arrested for felony DUI earlier this month after he drove his car into a building and killed someone inside.

The 17-year-old reportedly drove his 2011 Ford pick-up truck off the road and onto a private driveway. According to PEOPLE, he struck a building in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and killed 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. This was at 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

“A 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on W. Murph Road when the vehicle traveled onto a private drive at 269 W. Murph Road and struck a building,” Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol told PEOPLE. “A person inside the building sustained a fatal injury as a result of the collision.”

Parris was pronounced dead at the hospital about three hours later. Doctors also treated Kennedy for injuries. He spent time in jail immediately after the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Kennedy made it into the top five on “American Idol” until a disturbing video of him surfaced online. In the earlier video, a 12-year-old Kennedy appears to sit next to someone with a Ku Klux Klan-like hood on.

A source at the time told PEOPLE, “‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday’s episode will feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination.”

Check out Kennedy’s later statement about the incident here on Instagram.