‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for Tonight’s Premiere of ‘Milestone Season’

Hours before the 20th season premiere of American Idol, country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan took to his Instagram to announce that he can’t wait for the milestone season.

“It all begins TONIGHT!” The American Idol judge declared. “Can’t wait for y’all to see this milestone season of #AmericanIdol at 8/7c.”

Bryan has been a judge on American Idol since the show’s revival in March 2018. He joins the judge’s panel with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Ryan Seacrest returned as the show’s presenter. Bryan previously shared a preview of the upcoming season on his Instagram. He wrote, “Y’all, the new season of @AmericanIdol is gonna be AMAZING! Will you be watching on SUNDAY?”

Bryan also shared a sneak peek of one singer, Tyler Allen. In the YouTube video, Allen recalls how his sister and 1-year-old nephew were killed after an 18 wheeler hit their family’s vehicle. He managed to survive the unfortunate incident.

Luke Bryan Talks His Relationship With Fellow ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Luke Bryan opened up about his relationship with fellow American Idol judge, Katy Perry. “Me and her, even as years have gone, we have an even more fun friendship and a great working relationship.”

Along with being friends with Perry, the American Idol judge is also close with the Firework songstress’ fiance, Orlando Bloom. “She’s really a little jealous because she believes Orlando kind of might have a little man crush on me. Because Orlando came to Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him. So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong.”

Along with chatting about his relationship with Perry, the American Idol star also chatted about his Las Vegas shows. “The thing about Las Vegas is everybody’s here to have a good time. So when you’re able to put on a show and the vibe is already really energetic and kind of a party, it just adds to the overall feel of the show.”

The American Idol judge also said that he’s never done an extended residency in Las Vegas, so he believed it was just going to be amazing for him. “I’m excited to see the show come together. We got a lot of work to do all week. I’m out here all week rehearsing to get ready for Friday night.”

In regards to whether or not Perry offered him any advice for the Las Vegas shows, Bryan added, “Katy doesn’t help me at all. Anything Katy does, she spins stuff to create more anxiety. She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage. Be ready. Wow, get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.’”