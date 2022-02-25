‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest Reflects on Twenty Years of the Show

American Idol has been captivating audiences for 20 years now. And it doesn’t look as if the pop-culture sensation is going to be slowing down any time soon, either. Over the years, the hit FOX reality television singing competition series brought us some unforgettable famous names. Superstar names such as Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, and Kelly Clarkson. And in addition to the memorable music acts introduced in the series, the hit FOX reality show has also introduced us to one of our favorite television personalities: American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest took on hosting duties when American Idol premiered twenty years ago. Since then, Seacrest has added some big hosting duties to his resume including a cohost gig on Live With Kelly and Ryan, multiple radio gigs, and a hosting run on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. But, his biggest break remains on the popular FOX reality television series. And, recently, the American Idol host reflected on the last 20 years of the popular competition series, sharing his thoughts on the impact Idol has made during its two decades on the air.

An ‘American Idol’ Evolution Ryan Seacrest Never Expected

Recently, Ryan Seacrest describes the journey he has been on since American Idol premiered 20 years ago. Reminiscing on the smash-hit and pop culture phenomenon the popular series became shortly after its premiere.

“To look back and see a 20-year evolution of this series is something I never expected,” Ryan Seacrest says in a recent account published in the Hollywood Reporter.

“The first season stands out to me because we went on the air unknown,” the longtime host adds.

“About midway through the season, it started to generate relatively large numbers in primetime,” Seacrest explains. “We were taken aback by the machine that it was becoming and the success; it was all so unknown — even to us.”

Making An Enourmous Impact On Pop-Culture

The American Idol host notes that one of the things he appreciates most about the hit reality series is the impact it has had on pop culture. Especially since he gets to celebrate some of the American Idol successes; not only on the show but on his radio gigs as well.

“I think about the impact in the music culture,” says Seacrest.

“I get to play songs on the radio, and there was a time when maybe music directors or program directors thought, “Oh, this is a novelty act. This is a novelty song coming from a television show, who knows if this is really a star?”” the popular television and radio personality star adds. “I think there was a time when you weren’t truly accepted if you won a television competition in the music world, but that has changed.”

And, notes Seacrest, much of this changed because of the enormous star-power born from American Idol.

“One of the biggest stars in music is Carrie Underwood,” Ryan Seacrest notes.

“One of the biggest stars on the planet is Kelly Clarkson; you’ve got Jennifer Hudson, who is one of the biggest stars,” he continues. “That talent has diluted any concept of lack of credibility.”