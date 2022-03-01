‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Discussed How She Keeps Her Relationships Healthy

Few jobs are quite as demanding on your personal time as acting, and because you spend so much time on set, you walk a fine line. It’s important to have positive relationships with fellow stars to create chemistry on-screen, but maintaining a healthy distance is crucial. Losing sight of yourself and your personal life outside of filming is a dangerous path. As a 12-year veteran of the hit show American Pickers, Danielle Colby is no stranger to this struggle.

American Pickers follows a group of antique dealers who scour the country for rare and valuable artifacts. This may seem a strange idea for a show, but fans can’t get enough of their favorite Pickers stars. This is, in part, due to the mutual respect the costars appear to have for each other. However, as with any television show, things aren’t always as they seem.

For example, longtime host Frank Fritz was recently let go due to a feud with Mike Wolfe, his former cohost. Working with the same people day in and day out can lead to drama. Danielle Colby, however, has successfully navigated the backstage environment and maintained positive relationships with everyone involved with the show.

Though the American Pickers star agrees that she’s in a “fortunate position,” she says it isn’t without hard work. Throughout her time with the show, Colby has “set very clear boundaries” with her costars and crew. For Danielle Colby, it all comes down to being unafraid to “be heard.” If something makes her uncomfortable or hurts her feelings, she’s quick to say so. Colby says that her confident openness has led to progress on the set and in her costars’ relationships.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Talks Russia-Ukraine Invasion

With the people of Ukraine and the world at large at stake, individuals, businesses, and actors across the globe have shown no trepidation in expressing their opinions on the recent invasion. Support for Ukraine and its people has been absolutely overwhelming, so it’s no surprise that American Pickers star, Danielle Colby, gave hers as well.

In a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram account, Colby says that she’s had her fingers crossed, hoping that the worst wouldn’t come. Now that a full-blown invasion is underway, however, she felt no choice but to speak out.

“For the last couple of weeks hearing about the impending invasion by Russia, I’ve sort of been holding my breath and hoping the worst won’t happen. But it did. And now there are thousands of people being displaced, fleeing their homes, living in fear,” Colby shared. “It seems like every day I see some video or another of a Ukrainian person cleaning the shattered glass from their windows off of their kitchen table or maneuvering an actual missile that’s taken up residence in their living rooms.”