‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Once Explained How Her Tattoos Have ‘Specific Reason’

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby is incredibly artistic. Not only has she joined Mike Wolfe on the hunt for forgotten treasures, she’s also a dancer and super creative. These qualities aren’t just inner traits – Colby has many colorful tattoos which reflect her personality and life. She once spoke about her body art and how meaningful her tattoos really are.

In an interview with Freshly Inked, Colby opened up about the meaning behind some specific tattoos. If you follow her social media accounts, she regular shows off these pieces of art amid colorful backgrounds and garb.

When asked about not just collecting antiques, but collecting tattoos, the “American Pickers” star shared what inspired her.

“I don’t think I took collecting tattoos seriously at first. I mean my first tattoo was an LBT tribal tramp stamp of a butterfly…Ha! I have definitely acquired some more impressive tattoos since then but I collect them for the story,” Colby says.

‘American Pickers’ Star Explains Inspiration for Tattoos

She also adds, “I’m not afraid of people judging the work I have on my body, it’s a storyline for myself. I love it when my friends work on me, I love to collect the memories, I cannot have an artist work on me that I don’t feel close with. I have to feel a sense of kinship I’ve been very fortunate to find that across-the-board with my tattoo artists.”

Choosing her storyline carefully, Colby also says that each new tattoo has a special meaning behind it. She doesn’t easily just pick something at random. Her carefully thought-out ideas come from the story of her life. And that inspires an idea for what tattoo will go where, she says. When asked what these inspirations are, the “American Pickers” personality shared her thoughts.

“Mostly through friends and family. I am one of those people who has very personal tattoos. Each piece is there for a very specific reason. I really enjoy it when an artist feels their inspiration and they follow their own bliss. Patrick Cornolo at Speakeasy Tattoo in Chicago is my perfect match for this. When I’m collecting tattoos I’m collecting somebody’s art, having somebody else’s beautiful work on my body, in line with the theme I’m looking for. So I guess my greatest inspiration is the artist I’m working with. If they are inspired and educated and well-practiced it’s usually a pleasure to be tattooed by them.”

The “American Pickers” star often shares photos of her colorful tattoos in photos on Instagram. In addition to carefully covering her arms in beautiful art, Colby also took up burlesque dancing in her spare time. She’s still a regular picker, however, and redefining antiques to make them fresh and new is still her first passion.