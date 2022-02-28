‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Shares ‘Little Burning Flame of Hope’ Amid Russia-Ukraine Invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine invasion continues to unfold, American Pickers star Danielle Colby has joined many others who have spoken out about the conflict.

According to Colby, she has been crossing her fingers, hoping that the worst wouldn’t come. However, now that she has witnessed so many people suffer, she felt she needed to speak out. On Instagram, the American Pickers star posted two photos. The first was of a crowd of protestors against the Russian invasion. The second was of a list of Chicago-based, Ukrainian-owned businesses that she urged locals to support. In the caption, she spoke to her stance on the issue.

See the full post below.

“For the last couple of weeks hearing about the impending invasion by Russia, I’ve sort of been holding my breath and hoping the worst won’t happen. But it did. And now there are thousands of people being displaced, fleeing their homes, living in fear,” Colby shared. “It seems like every day I see some video or another of a Ukrainian person cleaning the shattered glass from their windows off of their kitchen table or maneuvering an actual missile that’s taken up residence in their living rooms.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Addresses Treatment of Russian Protesters

Just as concerning to the American Pickers star as the terror in Ukraine is the treatment of Russia’s own citizens. Those that are against the invasion have decided to protest. As a result, Russian authorities have detained thousands for simply speaking out. Further in her message on Instagram, Colby included her reactions to events on the other side of the border.

“In these moments it can be really hard for me to think about anything positive,” Colby admitted. “I find I can get really sucked into the empathy I feel for everyone.”

Colby further admitted that her empathy can make it hard to get out of bed. However, the American Pickers star finds inspiration in the people that continue to fight for what they believe is right. Colby explained that watching Russian people protesting in the streets gives her “this little burning flame of hope.”

“I see people doing the right thing and standing up against tyranny,” she continued. “I see Russians condemning the actions of their government even at the risk of being tried for treason at best, at worst they’re tortured and killed. The Russian police are arresting pregnant people, the elderly, men, women, and children of all ages and abilities and locking them away for simply protesting what’s going on.”

Lastly, the American Pickers star concluded her post by urging Chicago fans once again to donate and support Ukrainian businesses.

“I know this doesn’t directly help anyone overseas, but by supporting local Ukrainian-owned businesses you’re helping them help their families, many of which are trying to seek asylum elsewhere,” she shared. “Chicago is home to a huge Ukrainian population and is in fact a sister city to Kyiv.”