‘American Pickers: Danielle Colby Sounds Off on ‘Censorship’ After Her Photo Violated ‘Guidelines’

When she’s not on the set of “American Pickers,” star Danielle Colby researches and performs in vintage burlesque.

The “American Pickers” star commonly connects with her audience on social media. However, social media guidelines and burlesque fashion don’t always mix well. Several of Colby’s posts show her nearly nude or in suggestive poses.

But it was another of Colby’s pictures that triggered the censorship warning on Colby’s OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is commonly used to depict risque photos and videos, so the “American Pickers” star was surprised by the photo the site removed. You can see it in the post below.

“Censorship is such an interesting thing,” Colby wrote in her caption. “I posted this photo set to my OF account the other day and when I went to check my page yesterday, it was gone! I thought maybe there was glitch in the matrix and I had just accidentally not posted it?”

She continued, “Well after some poking around I found a notification from the official OF account saying that my post had been removed for violating community guidelines for THIS picture. There are photos in that set that would immediately get me blocked from social media, but this one is the one that Only Fans decided was a violation.”

So, what was it about the photo of her underwater that set off the account’s censorship warnings?

“The notification said that you can’t depict anyone being ‘asleep,’ which I understand. It was just funny that THIS photo is what got me in trouble. Guess I’ll always be causing a ruckus wherever I go,” the “American Pickers” star concluded.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Returns to Social Media after Brief Hiatus

It’s ironic that “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby had to deal with social media issues as soon as she got back from a week-long hiatus. Colby announced her return to social media earlier this week with a gorgeous video. In it, we see her dancing on the beach, with the sun setting behind her.

“I’ve been gone a little while, taking space for myself to rest and save my energy just for me,” Colby began in her caption. “I needed respite from the negativity of the internet and social media.”

We can’t blame her. Sometimes “doomscrolling” on social media or just dealing with other people’s comments can be overwhelming. It’s good to detox every once in a while.

“I’m sorry if I’ve missed your messages or comments, I promise it isn’t personal. You can’t fill other’s cups if your own is empty, right? So I’ve been taking my time, brewing my self love potions with herbs and clear water and filling my cup,” the “American Pickers” star said. We respect that philopshy.