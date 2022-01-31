‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Took Time Away from the ‘Negativity of the Internet and Social Media’

American Pickers star Danielle Colby took a week-long break from social media to get away from the negativity. Now, she’s back.

That’s right, Outsiders — Danielle Colby is back on social media. If you have been wondering why she wasn’t in your feed lately, now you have the answer. Our favorite inked-up picker decided that she needed a break from all of the negativity that comes with being on social media. It’s hard to say we blame her on that front.

The American Pickers star did us all a solid, though. She announced that she was back on Monday and it’s just what we needed to kickstart our week. In announcing her break from social media and her subsequent return, Colby posted a video of her dancing on the beach. In the background is a beautiful sunset.

“I’ve been gone a little while, taking space for myself to rest and save my energy just for me,” Colby wrote. “I needed respite from the negativity of the internet and social media. I’m sorry if I’ve missed your messages or comments, I promise it isn’t personal.”

It sounds like Colby has been taking some time for herself and by the looks of it, it’s exactly what she needed. It’s a lesson we could all learn from — a little less time on social media, a little more time living in the moment and loving yourself.

“You can’t fill other’s cups if your own is empty, right?” she continued. “So I’ve been taking my time, brewing my self love potions with herbs and clear water and filling my cup.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Acknowledges the Downside of Social Media

Almost all of us are on social media nowadays, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or others. American Pickers star Danielle Colby is obviously no exception. It has become such a huge part of everyone’s lives.

Now, it goes without saying that social media is a great tool in many ways. It allows us to stay connected with family and friends across the world. It’s even a way for us to be connected to celebrities and stars like Danielle Colby. It also gives us quick access to information and provides a voice to let others know how we’re feeling.

However, along with the good comes the bad. And even with all of the benefits that social media brings, it also presents some pretty serious risks. Among those risks include things like spending hours on Facebook, self-image issues, and online bullying.

We have dealt with bullying for ages, that’s nothing new. But social media has taken that to a whole new level. That goes especially so for big stars like American Pickers Danielle Colby. She has more than 238,000 followers on Instagram alone.