‘American Pickers’: Did You Know This Australian Spinoff Existed?

American Pickers is a show that remains popular even today and still has a wide range of appeal. Apparently, that appeal is universal, as an Australian spinoff existed for a few seasons at one point.

Airing for more than 20 seasons, the simple yet entertaining premise of American Pickers strikes a chord with many. So much so, in fact, it inspired an Australian spinoff called Aussie Pickers. Foxtel (A&E’s owner) commissioned the show back in 2013 and it followed the same format as its U.S. counterpart, according to Looper.

The show starred Lucas Callaghan and Adam McDonald as they traveled through Australia looking for valuable finds. The duo earned respect from many antique collectors there, prompting a statement from A&E’s general manager, Jim Buchan. “Lucas and Adam have impeccable expertise in their field and incredible chemistry as hosts,” Buchan said. “Aussie Pickers is as much about the personalities as the picks they find and we think our audience is going to fall in love with their down-to-earth, authentic charm.”

Callaghan and McDonald netted many noteworthy finds, with a few examples being an Indian Trail bike and a valuable Featherston chair. However, despite the great on-screen chemistry and its similarities to its American counterpart, it never really took off. The show’s initial 10-episode first season was cut back to eight. Although it received a renewal for another 8-episode season, it, unfortunately, did not get a third season.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time American Pickers got an international spinoff. Another show, Canadian Pickers, ran from 2011 to 2013. Unlike the Australian version, this show’s problem seemed to be it couldn’t compete with the U.S. version with ratings. American Pickers at the time was a long-established show and it simply couldn’t catch up.

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Talked About why the Show Felt so Authentic

Besides the premise of American Pickers being fascinating, one of its biggest draws is how real and authentic it is. Former show star Frank Fritz once talked about why the show feels that way and its allure.

Speaking to the Quad City Times back in 2013, Fritz talked about his tenure on the show. The two parties talked about reality shows and the criticism many programs receive for being fake. Fritz retorted the most important part of the show is its authenticity. When you saw him and Mike Wolfe first arrive, they really were meeting these people for the first time.

“The camera guys get there ahead of us, and they’ll take a look around and get an idea of what’s there,” he said. “They’ll call and say, ‘This is great!’ Or, they’ll say, ‘There’s nothing here.’ They’re usually wrong. But when you see us walk into a barn or somebody’s house, we are meeting those people for the first time.”