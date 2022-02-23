‘American Pickers’: The Little Known Fact About Hobo Jack That Will Surprise You

American Pickers’ star Jack Sophir—a.k.a. Hobo Jack—doesn’t exactly live up to his nickname.

The guest star has only appeared on the screen twice so far. And his episodes are appropriately titled Hobo Jack and The Return of Hobo Jack. But he’s still managed to become an American Pickers legend.

The show gave the bearded, guitar-strumming fellow his name because he seems like he lives his life by traveling around and finding obscure antiques. On-screen, Jack doesn’t appear to have a penny to his name. And he loves the wandering lifestyle.

However, that persona couldn’t be further from the truth. Hobo Jack is actually quite well off, and he’s far from homeless.

The star owns multiple properties in Litchfield, Illinois. And he’s famous for spending big money at antique auctions all over the United States. He even takes some of those items and resells them to Mike Wolfe.

According to Herald Weekly, his vagabond personality is entirely manufactured for entertainment purposes. And he’s anything but simple-minded, too.

Jack is actually a “prolific” writer who has published a few novels, per his personal website. And because his well-to-do parents didn’t support his choice to immerse himself in the creative arts, they refused to pay for his schooling. So he figured out how to pay for it himself.

The ‘American Pickers’ Star is a Self Proclaimed ‘Rubber Tire Tramp’

Interestingly, Jack Sophir’s parents earned their wealth through the arts. His mother is the famous artist and sculptor, Dorothy O. Youg.

But for some reason, she and his father didn’t think he could make a living in a similar way.

“My mother discouraged me from becoming an artist because she said the main way to make a living with art was by teaching, and she knew I was too shy and introverted for that,” Sophir told The Telegraph.

When it was time for Jack to head off to college, his parents said they’d pay his way through as long as he chose anything but the arts. But Jack was both an accomplished painter and writer at the time, and he wasn’t willing to give up his passions. So he got a job as a clerk and put himself through the Washington University School of Fine Arts.

Once he graduated, he did actually live up to his nickname for over a decade before settling down in Illinois.

As soon as Jack collected his diploma, he lived on the road for 15 years and called himself a “rubber tire tramp,” meaning he just drove old jalopies as far as they’d take him and then find a new one once the previous broke down.

So while Hobo Jack may not be completely authentic on-screen today, his Amerian Pickers character is a tribute to his younger years.