‘American Pickers’ Looks Ahead To an ‘Out of This World’ Episode With Pic of Mike Wolfe

There’s never a dull moment on American Pickers, but every now and then, they find a collectible that is truly “out of this world.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode, the show posted a photo of co-host Mike Wolfe holding up a globe-shaped lantern comprised of blue and green pieces of glass. The object looks pretty heavy, and it’s not quite clear where the light source would come from. However, it’s sure to be a conversation piece in any room.

“It’s another out of this world episode of #AmericanPickers airing tonight at 9/8c and this lantern with (world) like colors might be up for grabs! @mikewolfeamericanpicker,” the show announced.

Meanwhile, Wolfe, himself, posted a photo on Instagram that also promoted tonight’s new episode of American Pickers. In his photo, he and his brother and co-host, Robbie Wolfe, are examining an antique-looking car in a room full of cardboard boxes and tubes. Clearly, they have lots to look through.

“NEW! On tonight’s episode of @halle-amesricanpickers, we’re in the California desert digging around a photographer’s hide-away where the memories live on and the picking is sweet — like this 1966 Porsche 912. Tune in! 9/8 on @history,” Wolfe shared.

‘American Pickers’ Shares ‘Pick of the Week’

Earlier this week, the show posted a photo that highlighted the “Pick of the Week” from the Wolfe brothers’ recent adventures. To someone unfamiliar with the collectible, it might look a bit creepy. After all, a dusty, worn-looking doll is often the subject of a horror movie. But in reality, the photo is of a loveable Brownie from Canadian illustrator Palmer Cox’s stories. These dolls were popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Some of Cox’s books have even sold for upwards of $1,000, so the dolls are likely just as sought-after.

In the photo, the doll had huge round eyes and bright red lips. It also appeared to have wrinkles near its eyes and little hair under its cap. The doll also had a peachy buttoned shirt and matching pants.

“Our #PickOfTheWeek is a Palmer Cox Brownie believed to be from the late 1800s,” American Pickers shared. “Brownies were children’s books characters known for performing good deeds while also being mischievous. The seller saw one in peak condition go for $6,000 at auction but the #AmericanPickers were able to purchase this for $2,900.”

In the comments of the photo, fans responded to the bizarre find.

“Great find in wonderful condition but he’s creepy lol,” one American Pickers watcher said.

“As you say, ‘nightmare fuel,'” another shared.