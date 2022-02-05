‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.

Robbie Wolfe shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect when they tune into American Pickers on the History Channel. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself from the episode as he evaluated a particularly worn-out, porcelain “76” sign.

“Tune in 8 central New American Pickers History Channel. I unveil my new sprawling retro garage, and in Southern California, the Wolfe brothers come face-to-face with the King of Signs. And uncover the Holy Grail of 3D signs,” the American Pickers host wrote.

Behind Robbie, there’s a mess of wooden boards, scrap metal, shelving units and more. Somehow, though, the American Pickers brothers managed to find hidden gems between all of the junk.

‘American Pickers’ Star Explains the Difference Between ‘Picking’ and ‘Hoarding’

Speaking of junk, some viewers may not see a huge difference in what the Wolfe brothers collect versus what others hoard. Sometimes, the rusty items that Mike and Robbie obtain look quite similar to the piles of belongings we might see on the show Hoarders. But according to Mike, there is one major difference that separates pickers from hoarders.

“I watched ‘Hoarders’ last night. The hoarder talked about the thrill of hunt, that they were excited to find something on a hunt. That’s the same thrill we get,” Wolfe shared with Looper in a past interview.

Of course, as we’ve seen on American Pickers, Mike’s eyes will light up as soon as he finds something that speaks to his interests. Whether it’s an old-style bike or an obscure movie prop, he’s always passionate about the item. And apparently, this passion is the differentiating factor between the two types of people.

“But the people we come across are collectors; they are proud people who are proud of their collections,” the American Pickers host said. “On ‘Hoarders,’ no one was proud. Even when you look at collections that are stacked on top of one another, the collectors are still proud of them. That’s the separation between a collector and a hoarder. A hoarder may start out proud, but they aren’t in the end.”

For the Wolfe brothers, this absolutely holds true. Even when others don’t understand their infatuation with a collectible, they are still proud to bring it home with them.