‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Meets and Shouts Out Up-and-Coming Country Music Star

It sounds like American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is a big fan of a young, up-and-coming country music singer.

Mike Wolfe has been starring on the popular History Channel show American Pickers for more than a decade now. The show first premiered back in January 2011 and is still running to this day. The series follows Wolfe and the rest of his picking crew as they travel around the nation searching for awesome antiques and treasures in old barns and sheds.

If you are a longtime fan of the History Channel show, then you know that Mike Wolfe has run into some pretty cool people during his travels. As a matter of fact, he just recently ran into a country singer who has been getting more and more popular by the day. That would be rising British talent, Kezia Gill.

If you don’t know who Kezia Gill is, don’t worry — we’ll give you a quick rundown. Gill was born in Nottingham, England, of Irish descent. She has been singing professionally now for more than 15 years. It was actually her father, a professional singer for over 50 years, that introduced her to performing and from whom she gets most of her musical influence. Those influences derive from a wide range of genres including Folk, Irish, Country, Rock, and Blues.

‘American Pickers’ Star Hypes Up Country Singer

It’s clear that American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is a big fan of Kezia Gill. Wolfe took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon after the two met to hype up the up-and-coming singer. Check out his entire post down below:

“@keziagillmusic’s approach to country music is powerful, haunting, and spiritual,” he said. “Those are just a few words that describe her down home country roots. She grew up in England listening to the country music her father would play. Give her a follow on Instagram and check out her incredible sound.”

Kezia Gill saw Mike Wolfe’s post and replied in the comments. By the sounds of it, she was equally as excited to meet Wolfe as he was to meet her.

“Thank you so much. It was so cool to meet you,” she gushed.

2022 is shaping up to be Kezia Gill’s best year yet. Not only did she get a shout-out from American Pickers star Mike Wolfe on Wednesday, Takamine Guitars recently announced that Gill will be one of their artists. It seems as though the arrow is pointing up for the young country star.

It might not be too long before we are covering more of Kezia Gill’s work right here on Outsider. We aren’t quite sure what is in store for her, but we plan to stick around for it.