‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology.

Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.

But the court awarded Mike with Antique Archeology Nashville, a profitable store near their Tennessee home. Jodi used to be listed as a registered agent but has since been removed. Now, Mike’s sister Beth Welzenbach is listed as a store contact.

The “American Pickers” host also received ownership of JCM Investments, MRW Inc., and Mossy Point Productions.

In terms of their 15 real estate properties, Jodi took ownership of two while Mike received the other 13. Jodi will keep their $2 million Nashville home as well as a property in North Carolina. The other 13, which belong to Mike, are scattered across Tennessee and Iowa.

Another matter resolved in the “American Pickers” star’s divorce settlement revealed that Mike will be working with none other than Jason Momoa on a future project. The two broke the news about the project in social media posts earlier this week.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Teams Up With Jason Momoa For New Project

Jason Momoa will head up a new show at Discovery Plus called “On the Roam.” He’ll travel the country, highlighting people’s unique talents and interests. And along the way, he might run into some familiar faces.

Enter “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe. The two bonded a few years ago over their mutual love of vintage motorcycles. We’re guessing that at least one episode of “On the Roam” will be dedicated to the two hashing it out over some super cool bikes. The evidence lies in some pictures posted by both stars on Instagram last week.

“Excited to be a piece to the puzzle of your new project. Antique motorcycles are the vehicles that brought us together. Storytellers, Iowa boys, and constantly on the roam. Love you brother,” Wolfe wrote in the caption of the Instagram post featuring Momoa.

Momoa even commented on the post, “love u wolf,” showing that the two are already fast friends.

We hope to see Momoa and Wolfe collaborate even more in the future. The “Aquaman” star clearly has a big personality that’s perfect for a roadshow like this. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see him stop by in an “American Pickers” episode or two.