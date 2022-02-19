‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Previews tonight’s Action-Packed Episode

You can always expect “American Pickers” host Mike Wolfe to find some crazy, exciting picks that have stood the test of time.

And now, in tonight’s episode, some of these finds date all the way back to the mid-1800s. The “American Pickers” host shared a tidbit about the type of items he peruses in tonight’s episode on Twitter. In the tweet, we see a picture of him speaking to a collector.

“On tonight’s NEW @americanpickers we explore a century-old hotel in San Francisco filled with rock-n-roll memorabilia. We also discover a few spooky carnival finds even a few belonging to P.T. Barnum. Tune in 9/8c on @history,” the tweet reads.

A couple of things to break down there. First off, rock-n-roll memorabilia from a 1920s hotel? Sign us up. It’ll be interesting to see if these finds have to do with specific rock-n-roll artists or groups. They’ll likely catch a fair price at Antique Archeology when the “American Pickers” store resells the items.

But the second part of that tweet also includes some crazy information. P.T. Barnum, for those who aren’t familiar with him, is commonly known for the creation of the circus. He collected curiosities in his museum throughout the 1840s and 50s. But in the 1870s, Barnum decided to create “the Greatest Show on Earth.” You might recognize his story from the 2017 movie “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman.

If some of these items belonged to the original circus master himself, then they’re definitely worth a pretty penny. Now it’ll just be a question of if the “American Pickers” host can negotiate a fair deal for them. We’ll have to watch tonight’s episode in order to find out.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Removes Ex-Wife From Antique Archeology

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe recently finalized a divorce from his wife of 10 years, Jodi. The two separated in June 2020 and finalized things in December 2021.

According to The Sun, Mike had to pay Jodi $6 as part of the settlement. The funds were to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” per the court documents.

But another part of the settlement involved dropping Jodi from Antique Archeology. She was originally listed as a registered agent for the store. But the “American Pickers” star officially had her removed and had his sister, Beth Welzenbach, listed as a store contact.

The couple divided up ownership of several other shared properties. Jodi got to keep their Nashville, Tennessee home as well as a place in North Carolina. But Mike retained ownership of 13 other properties spanning Tennessee and Iowa.

Additionally, the court awarded the “American Pickers” star ownership of JCM Investments, MRW Inc., and Mossy Point Productions.