‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Previews Tonight’s Episode in the California Desert

Another new episode of “American Pickers” is on tonight and no one is more excited than Mike Wolfe. The antique collector never tires of finding new treasures – and tonight’s show is no different. Wolfe finds something that really piques his interest in, you guessed it, a classic car.

Sharing a photo of the vehicle on Instagram, Wolfe reminds “American Pickers” fans that he’ll be digging through a California photographer’s super cool collection in a hideaway spot out in the desert. These details should get viewers interested enough – but then Wolfe shows off a vintage 1966 Porsche 912.

“NEW! On tonight’s episode of @americanpickers, we’re in the California desert digging around a photographer’s hide-away where the memories live on and the picking is sweet — like this 1966 Porsche 912. Tune in! 9/8 on @history,” Wolfe captioned the photo.

Everyone who knows Mike Wolfe knows he obsesses over cars and bikes. So the fact that he’s showing off the classic car isn’t too shocking. But the episode is sure to be a good one. Make sure you tune in to the History Channel for all the latest!

“American Pickers” Star Mike Wolfe Collected Antiques Before Show Aired

Prior to “American Pickers” becoming a household favorite, Mike Wolfe loved to travel around the country and collect antiques. Basically what he’s doing now minus the cameras. Always being obsessed with history, Wolfe especially got into vintage cars.

However, Wolfe would also collect anything interesting with a story.

“I was traveling all over the country, coming back with all this great stuff—bikes, motorcycles, Vespas, gas-station signs from the thirties, anything I thought I could make a buck on. And I had these amazing stories from people I met on the road, so I started making home movies, showing them to friends and putting them online,” Wolfe says.

He goes on to add that:

“I knew it would make a great TV show, but I pitched the idea to every network on cable for four years before History Channel picked us up. Our first show aired January 18, 2010.”

Creating a TV Series Based on People

Additionally, Wolfe says he knew that he wanted “American Pickers” to be about more than just antiques. The TV personality wanted to really showcase people in the heart of the USA. And what’s more, he wanted to share their stories with the world.

“But at the end of the day, it was all about the people I pick from – to give them a voice and to give the item a voice and showing the relationship there, showing an audience these places still exist and that there’s no such thing as a nobody. Even the smallest thing can have value if there’s a story. Teaching people about the process of that is what I wanted to do. As far as being famous and having a chip in the game and getting into the industry, that never crossed my mind, ever,” Wolfe says.