‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure.

In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.

In one of his photos, we see the Wolfe brothers working to uncover a collectible from the clutter. Mike starts to hand a rusted pipe to Robbie, who’s standing on a pile of scrap metal. Meanwhile, the seller seems to be overcome with laughter with the American Pickers hosts’ shenanigans.

Here’s what Mike had to say about tonight’s episode:

“Let’s go! On TONIGHT’S new @americanpickers Robbie and I are in Southern California where we meet a jukebox repairman with one of the most incredible and unique collections of petroliana we’ve ever seen. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we uncover. Tune in at 9/8c on @history. @antiquearchaeology.”

‘American Pickers’ Stars Share More Behind the Scenes Photos

Mike Wolfe’s latest photo shared another moment from the American Pickers team’s journey through Juan’s collection. In this one, Mike stood on top of an old Texaco container as he surveys the lot. The picker has no problem taking his time as he scopes for unique and valuable signs and memorabilia. And from the looks of the property, Mike and Robbie likely spent the whole day there.

“Juan’s collection of porcelain signs, Coke machines, radios, and gas pumps was so large that it was necessary to climb up to be able to do a full inventory scan!” the American Pickers star said. “I can’t wait for you to hear his story tonight on a NEW @americanpickers 9/8c on @history.”

Meanwhile, Robbie joined in on the promotions on his own Instagram, posting a shot of the moment he found an old porcelain “76” sign. The sign looks to be almost as big as Robbie, himself, so no doubt, he needed a hand from his American Pickers brother and perhaps even Juan, too.

“Tune in 8 central New American Pickers History Channel,” Robbie said. “I unveil my new sprawling retro garage, and in Southern California, the Wolfe brothers come face-to-face with the King of Signs. And uncover the Holy Grail of 3D signs.”

With how many collectibles the pair seem to have found, it’s a wonder how they managed to fit it all into the Antique Archaeology truck.