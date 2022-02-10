‘American Pickers’: One Collector Appears to Be Out of This World

Meet Prince Mongo, a collector that appeared on American Pickers and is the only guest on the show who has ever identified as a royal alien.

Back in 2000, American Pickers co-hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz visited Prince Mongo’s residence, and years later, he’s still the talk of the town. During the show, the eccentric guest stated that he was “here on a mission to save Earthlings, and I will in due time.”

“The Earth is self-destructing and when the time comes I will save a few people and take them with me. People don’t realize how much I’ve already saved them from,” Prince Mongo claimed. “I saved them from the earthquake, tornadoes, hurricanes. I’ve used my energies to divert those things.”

Apparently, the American Pickers collector hailed from the planet Zambodia, and he was actually 333 years old. Strange or not, Prince Mongo, who runs for mayor in Memphis every year, had an impressive stash of collectibles. During the 2014 episode, Wolfe and Fritz admired Prince Mongo’s many rare cars, but the alien prince refused to quote them any prices.

Here’s what the American Pickers remembered from their experience with Prince Mongo:

“Dressed in wildly stylized outfits, Mongo often sports a set of steampunk goggles, long blonde wig, and various accessories including a military bandolier loaded with tiny rubber chickens instead of bullets. He refers to everyone he meets as ‘Spirit’, and if you’re lucky you might receive one of his ‘blessings’ by way of him tossing white flour on you.”

‘American Pickers’ Guest Owned a Nightclub Called ‘The Castle’

Prince Mongo’s claim to fame didn’t end with his odd outfits and origin story. The American Pickers guest also transformed the castle-like property known as Ashlar Hall into The Castle Nightclub. And according to the owner, he’s not the only otherworldly being in the place.

“It’s full of ghosts, but they’re good ghosts,” Prince Mongo told American Pickers. “They used to visit with me all the time. They would summon me upstairs to the attic and I would hear them tapping on the pipes and I’d tap back.”

Prince Mongo claimed that The Castle Nightclub was an essential part of the community.

“It was a landmark in Memphis, and the people who came out were like a big family. We never had any problem with the people there, there were no fights and no shootings,” he shared.

However, the community didn’t feel quite so connected to the club. Apparently, Mongo and his club came under fire when two inebriated underage girls died in a car crash after leaving the establishment. Prince Mongo ended up avoiding charges because, while he owned the building, he “gifted” the actual business to an employee.

Eventually, The Castle closed for good in the late 90s, which, given the noise complaints and lawsuits, was probably for the best.