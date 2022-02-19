‘American Pickers’: One Collector Also Participated in a Motorcycle Rally

Just when we thought that American Pickers star Jersey Jon couldn’t be any more of a badass, we learned that he participated in one of the most iconic motorcycle rallies of all time.

For those of you who don’t know Jon, let us introduce him.

Jersey Jon’s real name is Jon Szalay, and he’s an expert in 1900s motorcycles. He first joined the American Pickers team during a season 7 episode titled Sturgis or Bust. And while he’s not a series regular like Mike Wolfe, he is a recurring guest.

So far, Jon has appeared in 16 episodes. And he is quite the fan-favorite due to his wildly extensive knowledge of vintage bikes.

And what’s best about Jersey Jon is that he learned everything he knows by living it. Meaning he has dedicated his entire life to all things motorcycle.

Jon first got into the industry at just 12 years old when he began working as a professional craftsman and restorer. Then, after branching off and becoming a woodworker for a few years, he found his way back to his true passion.

In the 1980s, Jon got very specific with his motorcycle business when he started focusing on collecting and restoring only antique bikes. And mainly, his passions surrounded 19 and 20th-century engines.

One particular hog that Jersey Jon restored even spent some time on exhibit at the Guggenheim. And after celebrating that milestone, he went on to start developing replica carburetors. Once he started doing that, Jersey Jon earned himself quite the reputation in the vintage motorcycle world.

But what really made him a legend was when he participated in the pre-1916 Cannonball Motorcycle Rally with a 1911 Harley-Davidson.

So in reality, Jersey Jon is a far more qualified American Pickers expert than we ever knew.

