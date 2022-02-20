‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Brother Mike

On tonight’s installment of American Pickers, the guys find some seriously creepy carnival loot.

Of course, this won’t be the first time that host Mike Wolfe spotted something weird enough to give him the chills.

Mike has not been shy to admit that he believes in supernatural beings. And he also hasn’t been shy to admit that said beings freak him out, which makes his job an interesting choice considering he hunts down the most haunted-looking buildings in the United States.

On his show, he’s dug up an actual human skeleton, been chased out of a ghostly barn, and bought a possessed footlocker. And that’s just what we can think of off the top of our heads.

This week’s episode shows him discovering rusty carnival goods that look straight out of a scary movie. You know, the type of films that show people trapped inside an amusement park while being chased by masked killers or demonic clowns.

However, Mike doesn’t seem to be as freaked out by these finds as he was about the aforementioned picks.

We know that because his brother Robbie snapped some behind the scene pictures of Mike pretending to take a drive in what looks to be an old roller coaster car and posted it on Instagram. And he looks like he’s reliving his best childhood days.

“The Wolfe brothers drop in on an historic San Francisco hotel that’s home to an awesome collection of classic cars and uncover a hidden stash of spooky carnival relics,” he wrote alongside the pic.



Catch the brand new American Pickers episode tonight on History Channel at 9/8 central.

Former ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz is the Godfather of His Replacement’s Twins

Here’s an interesting bit of information for you, former American Pickers star Frank Fritz is the godfather of Robbie Wolfe’s twins.

The reason that’s interesting is that Frank ended up being fired from the show last year after rumors began to spread about bad blood between him and Mike Wolfe. And when he left, Robbie took his place.

Because of the drama that boiled over between the long-time co-hosts, it’s hard to remember that they were once incredibly close. So close that Frank was literally an unofficial Fritz.

Mike and Frank met all the way back in eighth grade and became fast friends. And with all the time they spent together, Mike’s younger brother also bonded with the now-scorned castmate and asked him to be a major part of his kids’ lives.

“My brother has five kids, and Frank is the godfather to his twin girls,” Mike said during a 2019 interview with YouTube’s Vegas Film Critic.

Though we know that Frank and Mike have completely gone their separate ways, we don’t know exactly what is going on with Frank and Robbie’s relationship. Maybe those two were able to remain friends so Frank can continue to help raise his two goddaughters.