‘American Pickers’: Robbie Wolfe Stumbles Upon ‘Corvette Grave Yard’ in Alabama

Robbie Wolfe is doing what he can to get fans on board with him. The American Pickers star was down south and saw a Corvette collection.

Well, less of a collection and more a graveyard as Wolfe himself put it. Robbie has been going around and collecting for about as long as his brother Mike has. That means even when he isn’t on the show.

Down in Alabama, Robbie came across a bunch of classic Corvettes. As a Kentuckian, it hurts to see these beauties of Bowling Green rusting away in the trees and leaves of this Bama backwoods home. There are a lot of things that you see when traveling the country. The American Pickers know that better than anyone else.

Check out this post below and see the Vettes for yourself. Warning, it is a bit sad to see these classics literally hollow shells of themselves.

“If cars could talk these have had a ruff [sic] life in Alabama,” the caption says. “Corvette grave yard [sic].”

So far, things for the American Pickers star have been going alright. He seems to have won over a large portion of the fan base. However, it also appears that Frank Fritz fans are just not going to let up on their desire to see the show’s original duo back together again. This season has not been ideal for the folks at the show and History Channel.

Earlier this year, the show failed to reach 1 million viewers for the first time ever for a new episode. That isn’t the kind of history-making news that you want to be a part of in your first full season, that’s for sure.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Want to See Jersey Jon More

So, there is one thing that the American Pickers can do to get some eyes back on the show. Jon Szalay, AKA, Jersey Jon, made his first appearance in Season 7. He is a vintage motorcycle expert and collector and has been on the show more than a few times over the years. Now, fans want Jon to be on the show more often.

The wild story about Mike and Jon takes place years before American Pickers was even an idea. After buying an old bank and turning it into a workshop, Jon met Wolfe. Go figure. Since then, they have been good friends.

“[Mike’s] a great friend,” Jon said to the Antique Motorcycle Foundation. “When he is working on the East Coast, he sleeps on my couch. And when I go out west for the Davenport meet, he and I would go picking up and down the Mississippi River.”

Maybe American Pickers fans will see more of Jersey Jon this season. If there’s an old motorcycle, then it is likely you will see the expert make an appearance.