‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Draws Inspiration From ‘Fight Club’ in Underwater Post

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby is back in action as she updates her burlesque and stripping history blog.

When she’s not on the show, Colby likes to spend her time performing burlesque shows and sharing the history of the culture. She dresses up in various outfits and costumes, some historically based, to share with fans. They can watch videos or look at photos that connect to content Colby writes about in the blog.

The “American Pickers” star’s latest post showcases her underwater (once again). She likes to do several photo and video shoots in the water, with her outfit floating to trailing out around her. In this latest video, we see her in a gorgeous black gown with a translucent skirt. Colby slowly pulls off a black elbow-length glove underwater.

“That’s it! The gloves are coming off!!” the “American Pickers” star wrote in her caption. “You know that scene in Fight Club where Ed Norton is visualizing his ice cave? Well, this is my ice cave. What’s yours?”

The “Fight Club” scene Colby’s refers to takes place when Edward Norton visits several support groups. In one of them, a religious leader invites participants to visualize stepping into a room and going through the back door. The door leads to a cave, where you look around and find your power. Norton’s power comes in the form of a penguin.

The water must be where the “American Pickers” star feels most powerful. Perhaps in just Colby’s performances does she feels more power underwater. Or maybe in everyday life too, she’d rather be under the waves.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Anniversary

Earlier this week, on Feb. 14, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby celebrated two special occasions.

The first, as everyone expects, was Valentine’s Day. Colby posted a gorgeous sunset picture of her and her fiance, Jeremy Scheuch, on Instagram. They’re at the beach, resting in front of the water with a bottle of wine in hand.

But the picture also doubled as a celebration of the couple’s anniversary. They’ve been dating for seven years now, getting married sometime in the next year. In her caption, the “American Pickers” star made a reference to her and Scheuch’s very first date.

“I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go but it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day and she said, ‘yeah…that’s a date,’” Colby wrote.

She also included Scheuch’s caption, which read, “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married.”

We couldn’t be happier for the two of them.