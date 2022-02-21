‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Snaps ‘Date Night’ Selfie With Her Fiancé

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby enjoyed a cute date night with her fiancé Jeremy Scheuch last night, featuring some delicious drinks.

Colby and Scheuch live in Puerto Rico together, and they’ve been together for seven years. But even after all that time, it’s always nice to celebrate a little couple-time together.

“Date night in Puntas with @jscheuch,” the “American Pickers” star captioned her post. Check out the cute couple in the picture below, rocking their colorful, printed outfits. The drinks look delicious too, though it looks like Colby needs a refill.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind week of romance for Colby and Scheuch. Last week, the “American Pickers” star and her fiancé celebrated their seven-year anniversary. Which also happened to fall on Valentine’s Day. In her post, Colby explained how the couple met and went out on what she didn’t realize was a date at the time.

“I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go but it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day and she said, ‘yeah…that’s a date,’” Colby wrote in her caption.

The “American Pickers” star also included Scheuch’s caption to his own post. “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married,” he wrote. Is anyone else super excited to see the wedding that Colby and her man will put together?

In the picture, the two grin while a gorgeous sunset looms over the water in the background. The celebration also included a bottle of wine, held by Colby in the photo. See it for yourself below.

Former ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Talks ‘Authentic’ Part of the Show

Now that Frank Fritz has been officially kicked off “American Pickers,” it’s easier to see that the friendship between him and Mike Wolfe wasn’t always how it was portrayed on screen. But there were certainly some components of the show that felt real and authentic to the hosts as much as the audience.

Back in 2013, Frtiz sat down with the Quad-City Times to talk about how the hosts meeting people is not fabricated at all.

“The camera guys get there ahead of us, and they’ll take a look around and get an idea of what’s there,” Fritz said. “But when you see us walk into a barn or somebody’s house, we are meeting those people for the first time.”

There’s no second take for those introductions. It’s as authentic as meeting someone random on the street.

“The best part is meeting the people,” Frtiz elaborated. “It’s not the stuff. Believe it or not, not everybody has cable. A lot of the people have never seen the show.”