‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Says ‘Let’s Roll’ as New Episode Gets Underway

Somehow turning junk into a treasured items never gets old for “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe. In the latest episode of the show, Wolfe unveils a ranch filled with vintage Cadillacs. And he’s “ready to roll” as the episode gets started.

In a post on Twitter, Wolfe shared a photo of himself inside one of the dust-covered vehicles. He’s all smiles sitting behind the wheel of the old car. If there’s one thing Wolfe favors more than other items, it’s definitely cars and bikes.

Let's roll! A NEW @americanpickers starts in less than 30 minutes. Tune in tonight 9/8c on @history pic.twitter.com/dEDpJCOzJR — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) February 13, 2022

The episode aired last night, which means you can see it right now on the History Channel.

“American Pickers” Star Wants to Share Peoples’ Stories

If there’s one thing that Wolfe wanted to accomplish when he was pitching “American Pickers” it was the idea that the people are just as important as the items they were selling. And he wanted to showcase those peoples’ stories.

“American Pickers” follows Wolfe and his brother Robbie, along with Danielle Colby, as they “pick” their way across the United States in search of antiques. They then restore their finds after negotiating a price with the seller. Wolfe enjoys learning the back story of each individual he comes into contact with.

“But at the end of the day, it was all about the people I pick from – to give them a voice and to give the item a voice and showing the relationship there, showing an audience these places still exist and that there’s no such thing as a nobody. Even the smallest thing can have value if there’s a story. Teaching people about the process of that is what I wanted to do. As far as being famous and having a chip in the game and getting into the industry, that never crossed my mind, ever,” Wolfe says.

The “American Pickers” star also shared a story that struck him while he was in Florida.

“A judge I met in Florida has an incredible collection of petrobilia, signs, and gas pumps. A lot of people have beautiful collections that are clean and on display. This guy, his stuff was piled on top of each other,” Mike Wolfe told Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine in 2011.

He continued:

“For me, I want to know why people go down this path, why they buy all high-quality stuff. For this guy, it was because he worked in a gas station when he was 13. Just that one experience changed his path. That’s what interests me. I go in, and people have one hundred or one thousand of one thing, and it’s the back story that is intriguing to me.”