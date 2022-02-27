‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Snaps Incredible Pic at Legendary Kentucky Cave

“American Pickers” host Mike Wolfe made a pit stop this week in one of his “favorite towns” near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The town in question is named Horse Cave, Kentucky. While no one knows where the word “horse” came from in its name, the cave part is self-explanatory. The town was built in 1850 right over a huge natural opening for a cave.

The cave entrance is literally located on Main Street in town. The “American Pickers” host showed his fans and followers a glimpse of the entrance in a recent Instagram post. It’s startling to see the trees and rocks built up around the cave with historical shops and Main Street buildings in the background.

“Founded in 1850, Horse Cave, Kentucky grew above the largest natural opening of a cave in existence. Inside the cave, you’ll discover not only a biologically diverse ecosystem but the world’s longest underground bridge crossing subterranean rivers 100 feet below,” Wolfe captioned his post.

The “American Pickers” host added, “This is one of my favorite towns to visit. I love the people, the unique antique shops, and the local history. ⁠Link in bio to see my top picks for how to plan to best weekend escape in Horse Cave.”

It certainly sounds like an adventure. According to Horse Cave’s website, you can travel into Hidden River Cave in several ways. Some steps and ramps lead into the cave. Or, you can take the “Wild Cave Tour” and “get down and dirty” to get in. Ziplining and rappeling into the cave is also an option.

The “American Pickers” host didn’t specify how he explored the Hidden River Cave. But we hope he tried the Wild Cave Tour at least once in all the times he’s been there.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Shoutout to Up-and-Coming Country Star

Earlier this week, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe ran into a rising star in the country world. Her name is Kezia Gill, and she’s a singer from England that picked up the talent from her father. Gill’s father sang professionally for 50 years, a combination of Folk, Irish, Country, Rock, and Blues influencing him and his daughter.

Gill herself has been singing professionally for 15 years, but she recently broke into the mainstream country crowd. And clearly, Mike Wolfe has been listening.

The “American Pickers” star ran into Gill earlier this week, posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“@keziagillmusic’s approach to country music is powerful, haunting, and spiritual,” he captioned his post. “Those are just a few words that describe her down-home country roots. She grew up in England listening to the country music her father would play. Give her a follow on Instagram and check out her incredible sound.”