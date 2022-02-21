‘American Pickers’ Star Robbie Wolfe Shares Some Wisdom From Jersey Jon

Though Jersey Jon isn’t a regular on “American Pickers,” the antique expert is definitely a fan favorite. He’s been making appearances since season seven of the History Channel show and people want more of him. So Robbie Wolfe, co-star and brother of Mike Wolfe, is sharing a bit of wisdom from the funny guy.

In a post on Instagram, Robbie shares that “with age comes wisdom” as Jersey Jon reads from what appears to be an antique book of tips and tricks.

Reading each tip very seriously, the “American Pickers” guest star shares some antiquated and ridiculous suggestions from the booklet. These things include how to tell is someone is dead and what to do in case you’re poisoned by a bug (eat whites from an egg, it says).

“Always good to be on the Road with Jersey So wise for his age. With age comes wisdom,” Robbie captioned the photo.

Fans reacted saying they could possibly see a “story time podcast” in Jersey Jon’s future. Not a bad suggestion!

The hilarious clip is only about 30 seconds long, but fans of the show get a pretty good idea about Jersey Jon and his goofy personality.

The antique expert is obviously from New Jersey. His real name is Jon Szalay. Not only is he an antique expert, but he specializes in motorcycles and other historic vehicles. It’s no wonder he’s friends with the Wolfe brothers. The two are both obsessed with old bikes and cars.

“American Pickers” Star’s Old Bike Shop

Mike Wolfe once even had his own bike shop before “American Pickers” took off. However, it tragically burned down and Wolfe was left grappling. He spoke about the event and how he wasn’t able to salvage his shop.

“My shop in Eldridge burned down. There was a fire in the apartment above me, and it all collapsed down into my store,” the American Pickers star told Bicycling. “The dip– I bought the shop from had gone on to sell insurance and sold me some crappy commercial policy…. It took me three years to get any money from the insurance company.”

He went on to add:

“Even though the second shop was doing well, I could never get back what I lost. I was always behind,” Wolfe continued.

Luckily for Wolfe, he’s in a much better position now. Especially with a new season of “American Pickers” currently airing on the History Channel.