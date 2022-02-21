‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’: Jonathan Goodwin Released From Hospital 4 Months After Nearly Dying in Stunt

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” contestant Jonathan Goodwin survived a deadly stunt while auditioning for the show. Now, four months later, he’s finally been released from the hospital.

Back in October, while the show filmed, Goodwin’s daredevil stunt went horribly wrong. He suspended himself 70 feet in the air, trapped in a straitjacket, with two cars swinging on either side of him. His goal was to get out of the straitjacket and drop onto a safety air mattress below.

But the two cars collided and exploded, severely injuring the “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” contestant. We know he went into surgery for his injuries, and that there was a high chance he might not survive the accident. But after four months, Goodwin posted an update on his recovery.

“Four months later… finally out of the hospital. My birthday today… can’t think of a better way to spend it than with my love,” the “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” contestant wrote on Instagram. From the looks of the picture below, featuring his fiancé Amanda Abbington, Goodwin doesn’t look too worse for wear.

According to The Sun, a police spokesperson detailed at the time how bad Goodwin’s injuries were. “He suffered severe injuries to his legs and several lacerations and was airlifted to Grady Hospital. He was transported in serious condition, but is currently alive, alert and well.”

Production on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” paused as a federal investigation ensued. Even the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) got involved to “inspect” the incident.

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Airs During Ongoing Investigation

Four months later, authorities continue to investigate Jonathan Goodwin’s accident, per The Wrap. But “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” resumed production and will air the first episode of the spin-off series tonight, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. EST.

This spin-off will feature some new and familiar faces. Terry Crewes returns to host “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” while Simon Cowell returns to judge. But the show is also introducing WWE star Nikki Bella as a judge, and motorsports star Travis Pastrana.

In a statement, NBC described how the spin-off differs from the flagship show.

“This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” the statement reads. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense, and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title.”

At this point, we don’t know if or how NBC will address Jonathan Goodwin’s stunt gone wrong. Per reports, it occurred during rehearsal, not the actual taping of the show. So they might make a reference to it, but we likely won’t see actual footage of the incident.