‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Ratings Stumble in Week 2 While ‘NCIS’ Leads

The new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” certainly leads in “wow” factor, but is it leading in the demographics? The short answer – no.

The new show, which features extreme stunts and performances, premieres on Monday nights. The show features all the outlandish acts that got turned down on the standard “America’s Got Talent.”

According to TV Line, it’s safe to say that the show is facing a lot of competition on Monday nights. In terms of ratings, “The Bachelor” on ABC is leading in the demo. Meanwhile, “NCIS” on CBS has the biggest overall audience of 6.9 million people. “The Bachelor” has 3.5 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, which is slightly higher than the “NCIS” rating of 0.5.

The NBC “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is slipping because it must compete with CBS. This program only got 3.2 million viewers with a pretty solid rating of 0.5. The show slipped about 30% in the audience and two-tenths in the demo compared to the premiere.

Regardless, the show is still getting decent traction, especially as a rookie spin-off series.

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Emotional Tribute

The new show full of exciting acts took a moment to pay tribute to a former contestant that passed away.

At the end of Monday’s episode, the show honored Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski. She was a 31-year-old singer that appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” She passed away on February 19 after battling cancer for four years.

She was a popular Season 16 contestant. Last summer was when her audition was filmed. She told audiences she “had some cancer in my lungs, spine and my liver. I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.” Her story inspired countless viewers throughout her time in the competition.

Specifically, Simon Cowell. He gave her the Golden Buzzer, which sent her straight to the live shows. She performed the song “It’s Okay,” which has millions of views on YouTube and streaming platforms. Sadly, she had to withdraw from the show due to her health taking a sudden turn for the worse.

“Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support,” a family statement said, according to People.

The family also has a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a memorial foundation that will donate to cancer research. It will also give grants to those unable to afford treatment.